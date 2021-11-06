To achieve good physical and technical preparation, athletes must also lead a healthy life and especially a healthy and balanced diet. The diets for athletes are composed of a menu rich in protein, essential to optimize muscle development and improve sports performance. That is, it is essential to have a proper diet to optimize the physical and mental development of any athlete.

At this point, meat becomes an essential food in sports diets, since it is a food rich in proteins, minerals and vitamins, which will help in the work of bodybuilding, amplifying resistance and maintaining hydration. .

Bearing this in mind, it is important to remember that an athlete’s diet should not be based solely on the satisfaction of basic needs, but also on the caloric expenditure resulting from this extra effort.

Next, we review different types of meat within the diets for athletes.

Turkey, chicken and rabbit

Chicken, turkey and rabbit are high in protein and have a very low fat content. In addition, they also provide high levels of vitamin B, this being an essential vitamin for athletes that helps reduce the feeling of tiredness and fatigue.

Choosing some of these meats ensures that our muscles have everything they need for normal development, avoiding excess fat.

The lamb’s meat

This meat is an important source of high quality proteins and minerals, which contribute to the performance and normal functioning of our body. For example, iron and B vitamins, especially B6 and B12, are essential for good muscle performance.

Incorporating this type of meat into our diet is beneficial, and combining it with other ingredients such as fruits and vegetables will make our diet balanced, healthy and tasty.

Pork and beef

Iberian pork, white layer pork and veal are also rich in protein. An important fact to maintain a healthy diet is the recommendation to combine the types of meat in our diet, since each one provides different nutrients.

This type of meat contains a large amount of proteins of high biological value, essential for the development and preservation of muscle mass. But in addition, they also provide essential amino acids for sports activity. Minerals, such as zinc and phosphorus, help maintain bones and potassium, which is beneficial for normal muscle function.