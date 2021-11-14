Xbox gamers have been waiting for several years for Microsoft to add new backward compatible games to the catalog, something that could happen once and for all the celebration event for the 20 years of Xbox tomorrow. Although, as we have shared with all of you in recent weeks, the new backwards compatible Xbox games would have been leaked, finding great gems like Manhunt, Dead or Alive or Max Payne 1 and 2. Although now, a new track could have confirmed Max Payne 3 backwards compatible on Xbox.

The well-known user Idle Sloth via Twitter, has been commissioned to reveal that Max Payne 3 could join the catalog of Xbox backward compatible games, since this third installment of Rockstar Games has recently been added to the Xbox Marketplace in Saudi Arabia. This would be great news for everyone, as it was also leaked a few weeks ago that Max Payne 1 and 2 would also become backward compatible.

These 15 Xbox 360 Games Have Been Suddenly Updated, Will They Get FPS Boost Soon?

Max Payne 3 is the new tough and dark action experience that follows the story of former New York detective Max Payne and will satisfy veterans of the historic franchise as well as newcomers.

For Max Payne, the tragedies that took his family years ago are wounds that do not heal. After leaving the police, practically finished and addicted to painkillers, Max, in an effort to escape his past, accepts a job in São Paulo, Brazil, to protect the family of wealthy real estate mogul Rodrigo Branco. After losing control, Max Payne finds himself alone in an unknown city, searching for the truth and struggling to find a way out.