Is JJ Jameson the same version of Sam Raimi in the MCU?

At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home we had the opportunity to discover that JK Simmons had resumed his role as JJ Jameson inside of the MCU. Now that the third movie of the arachnid is coming, and with all this of the multiverse, does the version of the driver in the MCU It is the same that we saw in the movies of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire? The actor responsible for bringing the character to life gives us the answer.

Talking on the podcast of Happy, Sad, Confused, Simmons explained the following:

“I think it’s a slightly different version. Certainly from the creators of the current version of the story is a very different character. For me, he is a slightly different character. He’s the same braggart. The same guy with less hair. Honestly, I wish he had the same hair… Most importantly, he’s still the same braggart and has the same damn mustache and cigar, at least. As is appropriate for that character, it is a bit of comic relief that is lightly sprinkled on the film. “

So as you can see, they are actually two different characters, so it would mean that the JJ Jameson from Raimi It is not the same as the one in the MCU, but it could well be a variant. Could it be that both are going to have some kind of interaction in Spider-Man: No Way Home? We will have to wait until December 15 for the answer.

Editor’s note: From there Marvel already began to flirt with this multiverse. Of course, it won’t be until No Way Home that they really get into this concept, but it’s clear that Raimi’s films had a huge influence on the future of the arachnid.

