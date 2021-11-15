The situation is complicated if, for example, we are several people at home. In that case, a 50 Mbps connection may fall short if there are, for example, three people streaming something at the same time, which can be a fairly common situation. A Netflix 4K streaming you need a stable bandwidth of 25 Mbps . This is the reason why there are almost no operators that offer this speed, beyond some OMV.

The traffic that users generate on the Internet does not stop growing year after year. This traffic includes the demand for higher quality content , including for example 4K resolutions. Streaming something in 2160p without cuts requires, yes or yes, a fiber optic connection, since even with a fast ADSL connection we can have buffering problems. In the case of mobile connectivity, it is possible that we have coverage problems or that the network is occasionally saturated when we go to download that content.

The minimum speed that can be required of fiber optics today is 100 Mbps. With it, we are guaranteed the streaming of content, as well as being able to download and upload things to the network with some ease. Although it is a decent connection for households with a tenant or two, with normal use such as watching the news, checking mail, using messaging or watching YouTube and Netflix, in a household with three or more people it will not be enough to cope possible peaks of use.

300 or 600 Mbps – the best speed

That brings us to 300 Mbps, which should be the minimum we would have to focus on when it comes to contract a fiber optic rate. With this rate we are making sure that the connection is not saturated when watching content, and even leaves some margin for high speed downloads of content in the cloud, or to upload it if we hire a symmetric rate. This will also be appreciated when we are playing, since we will not saturate the network traffic, generating latency spikes and a jitter increase.

From 600 Mbps, we begin to enter a field where we may not notice much difference beyond more speed in direct download from the cloud, or when using torrent. The same goes for the 1 Gbps fiber, where we even get to speed limit that allow most Ethernet connections that you have at home. Most computers have Gigabit Ethernet ports integrated, and only in high-end models are we beginning to see 2.5 Gbps, or 10 Gbps Ethernet in the highest-end models.

Therefore, there comes a time when it no longer makes sense to hire a higher fiber speed rate. 300 or 600 Mbps they are an ideal speed for using the Internet on a daily basis and even downloading content at high speed. 1 Gbps is only recommended if you download a lot of content in direct download or platform games such as Steam, PSN or Xbox Live, and you want patches and games to download ASAP. However, seeing the offers that are in 600 Mbps fiber in the last 2 months of Movistar, Orange or Vodafone, there is no doubt that those are the most profitable to hire.