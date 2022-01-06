Is it worth investing in designer clothes? Facts you should know

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Are you having a hard time making a decision between buying brand name or generic clothes? In this article we tell you the factors that you should consider when choosing.

When it comes to buying clothes, there are many prejudices regarding how to choose it. On the one hand there is social pressure; on the other, the need to watch your pocket. Also, considerations about materials, quality and production processes play an important role. This raises the eternal question of whether it is worth investing in branded clothing or not.

Having recognized brands can be socially interpreted as a sign of distinction and prestige. Similarly, branded clothing tends to have a superior quality that guarantees its durability over time.

It is the economic factor that makes us opt for generic clothing, because nobody does not feel bad about saving and buying more clothes for less. However, it is a mistake to rely only on price when buying clothes.

What to consider when investing in branded or generic clothing?

Beyond the brand itself, there are more important elements to consider when making a choice about the wardrobe. In fact, there are ethical, technical and even psychological factors.

In addition, it should be considered that a brand, because it has a recognized name, is not always a guarantee of quality. There are designers who have become very famous and their products cost more just because of the prestige.

Many criteria come into play when buying clothes. Each person has theirs.

Materials and quality

A large percentage of the weight of the arguments for making the decision to invest in branded clothing should fall on the materials and quality of the garments. These are the factors that guarantee that the objects last in time.

In fact, investing in good quality garments, which are more expensive initially, but stay in better condition for years, is more profitable than buying cheap garments that withstand few uses. However, there are also small brands or designers that are not as well known and have responsible and high quality manufacturing processes.

Social and environmental responsibility

It is well known that the fashion industry It is one of the most polluting today. According to the organization Greenpeace, fashion production generates 10% of global carbon emissions.

In addition to environmental criteria, it is also important to consider the ethics behind it. Some areas of the fashion industry are accused of labor exploitation, especially in Asian countries.

An organization representing over 100 organizations based in South India created the Declaration of Tamil Nadu, which calls on clothing brands to stop severe exploitation and human rights violations. For these reasons, knowing about the social and environmental responsibility of fashion companies is key to determining whether it is worth investing in branded clothing.

Technology and design

Clothing brands also have higher prices because, in many cases, they produce specialized garments. This happens when looking for outfits for sports activities or that respond to very specific needs. Technologies provide more comfort and well-being.

What do you want to demonstrate by investing in branded clothing?

It is not possible to generalize, but there is usually a tendency to want to have branded objects to show some prestige or be fashionable. Many times, those desires to buy what is in trend, in reality, are based on not wanting to be excluded. Such speculations are often promoted by celebrities or influencers.

For this reason, there is no point in following celebrity fashions blindly. A study carried out by the Universidad del Norte de Colombia, entitled “Impulsive buying and materialism in young people”, points out that physical appearance has been a criterion for achieving work, social and even sentimental success. Advertising has taken advantage of this concept to create non-existent needs.

Materialism is a trend that states that, the more you consume, the closer you are to happiness. For this reason, the educational campaigns around shopping and the materialistic attitude from children is not something minor.

It is important to know why you want to buy clothes and if there is an emotional factor that is leading us to buy clothes impulsively. In fact, shopping is not the source of true happiness. Being aware of this can help us better define our identity.

Compulsive shopping denotes an attachment to materialism and the association between having and happiness. This is not just limited to clothing.

Go circular fashion and get creative

This is a concept that has been coined in recent years to refer to those fashion products that have a low negative impact on the environment and that assume responsible production processes. That is are an alternative to what is known as fast fashion or fast fashion.

To buy responsible fashion, it is necessary to know about the production processes and make conscious decisions. Likewise, it is convenient to wear a garment for as long as possible and not be consumers who ignore environmental issues. Now that you have learned the arguments to answer whether it is worth investing in designer clothes, you can put together your closet in a more environmentally friendly way!

Remember that your value as a person is not defined by the amount of clothes you have or the brands that make up your wardrobe. On the contrary, your authenticity makes you valuable. So if you are creative, you can surely have a wardrobe with your personal touch.

