The Condusef gives the example of a credit card debt with the following conditions: amount owed of 70,000 pesos, with an interest rate of 40% per year, a minimum initial payment or monthly payment of 1,250 pesos, with a time of more than 10 years to pay off the credit. In the end, the total payment in this example would be 240,000 pesos.

However, if you already have that debt of 70,000 pesos on the same credit card, a beneficiary can choose to request a payroll credit to settle this debt. The payroll loan that would be appropriate would be one with the following characteristics:

Annual interest rate of 27.9%, monthly payments of 3,152 pesos, settlement time of 3 years and, consequently, a total payment of 109,000 pesos.

As can be seen, if the same debtor decides to pay the 70,000 pesos under the conditions of the credit card, he will end up paying an extra 170,000 pesos. But if you decide to pay off the debt through a payroll loan, you can only pay an extra 39,000.

As indicated by the Condusef, indeed, it is convenient to pay a credit card through a payroll loan. But the following aspects should be considered:

The credit must have a lower interest rate

The credit must cover the total debt or debts

Immediately cancel the card or cards that have been paid

If possible, advance payments to pay off the credit in less time and pay less interest.

To use the payroll credit simulator tool, visit the following link: https://phpapps.condusef.gob.mx/condusef_personalnomina/ .