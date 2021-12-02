Crypto market analyst PlanB predicted that by the end of 2021 BTC would reach $ 100,000.

After 10 years of correctly predicting the price of Bitcoin, for the first time the stock to flow indicator has failed but PlanB is confident that BTC still has time to touch $ 100,000 USD per unit.

Nobody can see the future, but there are people who get very close to it. These are usually high rollers or characters who make predictions that at the time seem crazy until they come true. Plan B is one of them.

Under this pseudonym, Bitcoin analyst on Twitter He has become very famous and is one of the “authorized voices” when it comes to predictions. He has 1.6 million followers, being one of the most influential in the crypto market. He earned his fame from his successes. Although sometimes it fails.

Bitcoin value predictions

For six months, using its own stock to flow price model, Plan B predicted that the value of Bitcoin during the months of August, September, October, November and December would be in the range of $ 47 thousand , $ 43 thousand, $ 63 thousand, $ 98 thousand and $ 135 thousand dollars, respectively.

When did this analysis come about? How was it during these months? On June 20, he posted:

“Bitcoin is below 34K, brought on by Elon Musk’s energy FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) and China’s mining crackdown. There is also a more fundamental reason why we see weakness in June and possibly July.And then he announced his predictions.

The specialist was right in August and September, moments in which BTC appreciated strongly. He also did it in October, perhaps the most complicated bet at that time because that $ 63,000 meant getting back close to the ATH in May which would finally be exceeded and it was $ 68,789. Its bullish scenario was not fulfilled in November.

Far from hiding, Plan B made another publication this December 1:

“Floor of the model for the first time wrong (after nailing August, September and October). No model is perfect, but this is a huge mistake and the first in 10 years! Atypical? Black Swan? I’ll give the model’s floor one more month“.

$ 98K❌ Floor model first miss (after nailing Aug, Sep, Oct). No model is perfect, but this is a big miss and the first in 10y! Outlier / black swan? I will give Floor model 1 more month. S2F model unaffected and on track to $ 100K.

Watch out for trolls confusing Floor and S2F model! https://t.co/tj6SSwSzKR – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) December 1, 2021

This means that the figure of Twitter does not distrust his analysis, but only considers that this was a stumbling block on the way. From his perspective, and all the research behind it, BTC will end 2021 in the 100,000 range. A selloff in mid-November triggered a massive pullback to below 50,000 and digital gold is currently undergoing another rally. At the moment it is slow, although Plan B promises that it will accelerate.

Before these latest posts, Plan B, who created their account in October 2017 prior to the December boom, tweeted about another index: Bitcoin’s RSI. In his statement he put “Bitcoin RSI 66 and 10% below the monthly closing ATH.”

#bitcoin RSI 66 and 10% below monthly close ATH pic.twitter.com/ISnQIkb71H – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) November 27, 2021

And he went on to say that “Bitcoin has better risk-adjusted returns than all other assets.”

#bitcoin has better risk-adjusted returns than all other assets pic.twitter.com/QBne0UMayO – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) November 28, 2021

Even the best are wrong and this time it was the turn of Plan B, who decided not to answer the messages of many hate that he received for this mistake. His career is flawless and he continues to trust the model. Will the goal of $ 100,000 be reached by December 1? It would be a great New Year …

