In this case, we are initially talking about a small plate that can be part of a mini pc that we can even assemble to our liking. In fact, this device has spread throughout the world in recent years, being the most popular and sold in its sector. There are many factors that influence the success of this element that many of you surely know very well.

Starting with the low price for which we can buy it, we add the enormous versatility in terms of uses that we can give it. Keep in mind that we can use a Raspberry Pi to perform all kinds of tests, work, play, play multimedia content, etc. In addition, this is a team that is trained so that we can install a multitude of different operating systems. As you can imagine, this is something that opens up a wide range of possibilities regarding its use.

Here we can install systems such as Android, all kinds of Linux distributions, Chrome OS, and even Windows. To a large extent everything will depend on our expertise and software knowledge. At this point, many of you may wonder about the possibility of installing the system to Apple desktops. Specifically we refer to work with a macOS-based Raspberry Pi.