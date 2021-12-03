Therefore, an excellent way to facilitate the transition to the new version of the operating system is to have two Windows installations . To do this, you have two options: install the operating system on a second SSD drive , or make a partition in which we have the main operating system .

That growth will come despite Microsoft , which instead of improving and maintaining some Windows 10 functions, has decided to eliminate many of them, making the jump to the new version not a good idea if there are useful functions that you use daily. The company has backed down in some of them, such as the possibility of dragging elements to the windows that we have open in the taskbar, but many others for the moment are not going to return.

Windows 11 already has a 8.3% market share of Steam users. Among the rest of the users, we still do not have a reliable source of data, but it is to be expected that during the next year the Windows 11 market share will continue to grow.

You can install two Windows, and it’s a good idea

If you don’t have more SSD drives available on your computer, you will have to make a partition. In the past, partitioning a disk required formatting. However, with the latest versions of Windows, we don’t need to lose a single bit of data. To do this, we have to go to the tool Disk management on Windows 10.

Once we are in it, we have to right click on the tool in which we want to free up space, and click on “Dicrease the volume”. After that, a window will appear in which we can choose the size in which we want to reduce it. Once we have chosen it, that space will appear as empty, and from which we can create a new partition by right-clicking on that new space, and creating a new simple volume.

In that new partition, assuming you have at least 64 GB free to install Windows 11, we can install it comfortably. It would be best if we allocated at least half the space to the unit. That way if we finally run out getting used to Windows 11 and we like it, we can use that partition as the final one, and delete the previous one. After that, we will only have to add the storage that we have previously removed by giving Extend volume.

When we install Windows 11, either from Windows 10 or using a pendrive for it, we will have two options when starting the computer. These two options will appear when starting the computer, and the system will allow us to choose which of the two we want to use to start it. We can always change the order to give priority to one or the other in case we want it, for example, to always start in Windows 10. When we make the final step to Windows 11, we will be able to eliminate the other one, and it will start us directly in the new one.

With this method, the transition to Windows 11 It will be much easier for you, although it may not be as comfortable as updating your current installation, since you will lose programs and configurations, and you will have to install them all twice. At least it will be comfortable to install and use it for a while until you get used to it to see if there are any functions that you are missing.