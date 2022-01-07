When we think of office files, formats as popular as DOCX or the XLSX native Office. However, at the time the popular software giant Adobe created a proprietary format called PDF. Later he released it so that everyone and companies could make use of it. To a great extent due to the internal characteristics and modes of operation that it presents us, this format has not stopped growing and spreading throughout all our computers.

In fact, right now the Pdf they can be used for multiple documentation related tasks. In this way, they are currently used to store documentation, generate forms, official documents, invoices, estimates, presentations, marketing elements, etc. As we tell you to a large extent, all this is due to the functions and internal characteristics that they present to us. Here we are not only going to work with texts, but we can add our PDF documents to them images, videos, tables, buttons, hyperlinks, and much more.

As the use of these types of files increased, several software developers have launched their own projects. These are made available to everyone as alternatives to Adobe’s proprietary solutions for these types of tasks. There is no doubt that one of the best known for years is the program called Acrobat.