When evaluating with which operator we want to have contracted services such as mobile, fiber or television, one of the first steps, although it seems obvious, is to check if the service in which we are interested is available.
You may be one of those who thinks that all mobile operators offer the possibility of contracting a mobile-only rate, but nothing is further from the truth. Jazztel is on the list of operators that do not have this option and only allow us to have a mobile line if we also contract fiber with them. In some cases this convergent option is better and more comfortable, but it may not be of interest to us in all situations.
Jazztel no longer has mobile-only rates
There was a time when Jazztel had the possibility of contracting mobile-only rates, but for more than a year it has not offered this service. With the launch of the convergent packs Jazz One and Jazz Duo at the end of July 2020 with definitive rates and prices below 40 euros, Jazztel stopped offering this option to users.
If we want to have a mobile line with Jazztel, yes or yes, we are going to have to hire a convergent fiber and mobile pack. At the moment the rates available with these characteristics are three:
- 300 Mb fiber with unlimited calls and 25 GB on the mobile line for 39.95 euros per month.
- 300 Mb fiber with unlimited calls and two mobile lines with 16 GB to share for 39.95 euros per month.
- 1 Gb fiber with unlimited calls and two mobile lines with 16 GB to share for 47.95 euros per month.
The calls are unlimited both on the landline and on the mobile lines if we have more than one depending on the rate for which we choose. In addition, we can also contract additional lines with Jazztel. In this case, we can complete the convergent rate by adding mobile lines with unlimited calls and smart gigs that can be accumulated or shared between the lines of the same contract. We have two options:
- Additional line with 25 GB for 12 euros per month.
- Additional line with 8 GB for 8 euros per month.
Therefore, if you are looking for an operator to hire a contract or prepaid mobile-only line, you will not be able to find this option at Jazztel. However, the operator does allow us to contract fiber without having to opt for any of its convergent packs.