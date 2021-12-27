You may be one of those who thinks that all mobile operators offer the possibility of contracting a mobile-only rate, but nothing is further from the truth. Jazztel is on the list of operators that do not have this option and only allow us to have a mobile line if we also contract fiber with them. In some cases this convergent option is better and more comfortable, but it may not be of interest to us in all situations.

Jazztel no longer has mobile-only rates

There was a time when Jazztel had the possibility of contracting mobile-only rates, but for more than a year it has not offered this service. With the launch of the convergent packs Jazz One and Jazz Duo at the end of July 2020 with definitive rates and prices below 40 euros, Jazztel stopped offering this option to users.

If we want to have a mobile line with Jazztel, yes or yes, we are going to have to hire a convergent fiber and mobile pack. At the moment the rates available with these characteristics are three: