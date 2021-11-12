If you go with your headphones due to battery problems, what the company will offer you will be replacement ones. The reason for the failure to replace the battery could be due to the fact that it is a somewhat complex repair Because they are such small devices and they take a little longer than usual, in addition to the fact that there is usually no spare part for this component in the Apple Store and in order to save time for the customer, a complete replacement is used.

As a short answer: no. Apple is not dedicated to changing the battery that makes up the AirPods, whatever model it is and regardless of the circumstance. At least for the public, since we do not know if they carry out these types of procedures internally.

It must also be said that the rest of the piece cannot always be reused, since it is possible that the microphone or other internal element may also fail. Therefore, that is another situation in which Apple does not want to leave the user and again for reasons of time. In any case, it is more than likely that the ones you receive if they are reconditioned headphones repaired internally by the specialists.

And in a SAT or other establishments?

In the SAT, which is the acronym in English for Authorized Technical Service, they act in the same way as in Apple and for the same reasons. In the end, they are still establishments that act according to Apple’s policies at many levels, so it is natural that they follow the same regulations in these cases.

In other third-party technical supports, that is, those acting at their own risk and expense without authorization from Apple, it is not usual to find AirPods repaired. In any case, being hundreds of thousands, it is possible that one does. Of course, you should bear in mind that in these cases they will be non-original spare parts and that you will lose the guarantee of the AirPods.

And can you change it yourself on your own?

As in the aforementioned third-party establishments, you also have the possibility of changing the battery. Now, you will have to look for the battery (s) online and they are not always easy to find, in the same way that shipments may take too long to reach your area, if they arrive, since they usually come from small suppliers of China.

Other than that, you will need to have some technical knowledge to be able to disassemble the headphones, remove the old battery, and insert the new one. Therefore you run the risk of breaking something inadvertently or not being able to make the change successfully, so you should evaluate if the risk is worth it with respect to what a replacement costs you at an Apple Store.