In recent years, we have all ever wondered if the symptom that we noticed at a specific moment were coronavirus, flu, cold, allergy or mass hysteria. With the arrival of the omicron, of course, things do not change. Now they tell us that the symptoms are different from those of the previous variants and of course, we panic. Fortunately, we have a multitude of infographics that help us to be clear about the most common symptoms of other respiratory viruses that can rule out coronavirus. That’s what we think, at least. But the truth is that these infographics do not suppose any luck.

In fact, they can be very dangerous; Since, in reality, distinguishing the coronavirus, omicron or not, from other respiratory diseases is impossible. Of course there are more common symptoms in some than in others. But there is nothing one hundred percent disposable. Therefore, if we have symptoms that make us suspect, we should consider that it may be coronavirus. Especially now that it is so contagious.

Because basically the definitive list of symptoms doesn’t exist. As much as we represent it with drawings and colors in an infographic.

It is very difficult to differentiate the symptoms of omicron from other variants

To know if a person has been infected with one or another variant, it is not enough to do a PCR. Much less an antigen test. It is necessary ssequence genetic material of the virus that caused the infection. And that is not done as a rule, basically because it would be unfeasible.

We have already seen in other articles that PCR is like a molecular photocopier. It looks for a specific sequence that only has SARS-CoV-2 in its RNA and, if it finds it, it begins to make copies. So we know if someone is infected. We can even calculate the viral load thanks to a value, known as CT, which tells us how many turns he had to turn the copier until he found the sequence of the virus. The higher the viral load, the easier it will be to find it and, therefore, less laps will have to give. Therefore, a high viral load is represented by a low CT.

Not all samples can be sequenced to find out which variant of coronavirus they are

Now, a peak in coronavirus infections is like a university copy shop at exam time. The copiers will be at full capacity. They will hardly be able to take care of everything. But imagine that, in addition, those who are in charge of the photocopier not only have to make copies, but are also asked to read the entire text that they photocopy. That would not be feasible. Sequencing the genetic material of the virus is almost equivalent to reading the text that is photocopied, so can’t be done with all samples. It will only be done with some.

And that is the reason why we cannot even be clear about the symptoms that differentiate some variants from others. He has explained it to us in an interview with Hypertextual Juan Martin Fernandez, a doctor specializing in family and community medicine at the Beniopa Health Center, in Gandía. “We do not know the variants in each particular case, since they are not studied in all cases but in specific samples in each health center ”. As for omicron, there are indications that its symptoms are quite different, but a clear list cannot be made either. “According to some studies carried out at the international level, the upper respiratory symptoms (nasal congestion for example) and the anosmia and dysgeusia (loss of smell and taste) so characteristic of other variants are less frequent ”. Also, it seems that it is milder, although this may also have a lot to do with vaccination.

Isolated cases tell us nothing

The omicron is already the predominant variant of coronavirus in many countries. However, when it had only just begun to expand by South Africa there were already some lists of symptoms to differentiate it from other variants and respiratory viruses.

Especially in the news, those infographics began to spread like wildfire, in which you could even see a symptom that had affected a child in South Africa. But how do we know that this symptom was actually consequence of coronavirus? More cases would be needed to study it. And if not, how do we know that it has nothing to do with it?

Sometimes it can’t be done if an isolated symptom is due to coronavirus, even with a positive diagnosis

In many cases it is difficult to know whether, for example, a throat pain in a positive patient it is a consequence of SARS-CoV-2 or irritation for another reason. The doctor interviewed by this means cites us as an example the famous plaques in the throat, medically known as putaceous angina. “Tonsillar exudate occurs in both viral and bacterial infections,” he clarifies. “There are even studies that show that it is more common in viral infections. I have had, and this as an individual experience, two cases of ulcerative angina with positive test results for SARS-CoV-2. But it could be due both to the coronavirus itself, and to an associated viral or bacterial co-infection ”. Because yes, although the coronavirus and flu coinfection is now named, this is not something new. It probably goes unnoticed in most cases, but it does happen.

So we can’t differentiate the symptoms?

SARS-CoV-2, both with omicron and with other variants, affects different systems, not only the respiratory system. Therefore, although respiratory symptoms are the most common, it can also generate, among others, problems digestive or dermatological. Almost anything it can be, although we also know ourselves and if the night before we have eaten more than usual, possibly a subsequent stomach ache is more a heavy digestion than a symptom of coronavirus. As long as we don’t know of any close contact, Clear.

However, it is above all respiratory symptoms, whatever they are, that should put us on greater alert. “From a strictly sanitary point of view, the correct thing would be that before any upper respiratory infectionWhether or not it is due to COVID, the person is confined to their home, ”says Fernández. “With regard to COVID, it should be confined and isolated until perform specific tests and discard ”.

However, the health care provider recalls that in primary care each case individually, “Not only in the health context but also in the socioeconomic, work, family and educational context of each person.” This is the reason why isolation days in positives and quarantines in non-vaccinated patients have been reduced from 10 to 7. But they are reduced for asymptomatic people. “In case of COVID and symptoms they should not go to the workplace under no circumstance”.

How should we proceed?

Generally, if we have symptoms that could be coronavirus and we know that we have had a contact we must self-confine waiting for test. But even if we don’t know of any contacts, now that there is so much community transmission, it may also be necessary if we only notice symptoms.

Fortunately, we currently have a good tool for these cases, which is antigen testing. “In case of positive antigen test carried out for example in a pharmacy and compatible symptoms sometimes associated with a known contact, in the current situation they should not go to the health center in person ”, clarifies the family doctor. “In self-sufficient people who do not need, for example, medical reports such as sick leave, could carry out the treatment and observation at home, and be treated with paracetamol 650 mg, which is available over the counter, as long as there are no contraindications ”.

Even with a negative antigen test, if we have had close contact, we must continue with caution

Furthermore, with the current protocol, a 7-day isolation should be performed from the onset of symptoms, provided that there are no symptoms in the last three. If not, it should be lengthened more. And it would also be ideal to perform a new antigen test before going out again.

These pharmacy tests are very useful in situations like the one we are experiencing with the wave of omicron cases. But we can’t forget that they suppose one more tool. If the antigen test is negative and we are in close contact or have symptoms, we should avoid meeting, especially with vulnerable people. And this is applicable to any respiratory symptom. Even for fatigue or headache if we believe that there are no external reasons to suffer it. Say what the infographics say.