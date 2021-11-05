It goes without saying that here we store the operating system, applications, our own data, all kinds of content that will be necessary sooner or later. Therefore, under no circumstances are we going to want any of this to be lost due to an error in the unit. Also something that we must take into account is that next to him processor or the RAM memory of the PC, these disks also directly affect the performance of the computer. The times of writing and reading make the smooth operation of our computer be more or less effective.

In addition to the format and quality of these components that we comment on, in order to get the most out of them we can also take some measures. It is important that we do not get too much these discs, hence the importance of free space. For this type of task, for example, we have some third party apps that help us keep these drives ready. For many years, at least as regards the internal hard drives of the computer, we have the possibility of making use of the defragmentation function.

Generally, this movement allows us to improve the speed of internal access to the data stored in these components by the equipment. But at the same time I am sure that on some occasion you can ask yourself if this is also necessary with the USB memories that we use so much today.