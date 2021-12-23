With the appearance of the coronavirus, contactless payments they were increased exponentially in order to avoid receiving money that may have passed through various people. Based on the data provided by Mastercard, the 57% of commercial activities carried out in the Spanish territory used this technology. The reasons for this are the comfort involved in its use and hygiene issues.

Today one can make use of NFC for practically anything. To the point of paying for anything through your smartphone as if it were a credit card or even withdraw money from the bank just by bringing the device closer. Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, although a large part of the community wonders if it is safe to use the telephone for the latter.

At first this was not especially used by users. This is because the use that could be given to this new functionality was rather scarce or useless But this is something that has radically changed in recent years.

The first thing you should know is that the cards that have contactless payment capabilities they do not differ excessively than a smartphone does. In fact, they are practically identical, since they both take advantage of an NFC chip, although in the case of phones it can be activated and deactivated at will.

Paying without contact is a practice that has spread throughout the world. So this implies that you must implement a secure way to protect user data. This is the main reason why this technology integrates a information encryption to make it inaccessible.

Always connected

ATMs that include contactless functions are found permanently connected to the bank in question. That is why it is quite difficult for someone to gain access to these types of networks.

While it is true that there are nfc stickers. An element that could be used maliciously in these types of circumstances, although it would be easily detectable if we look closely.

These are the reasons why withdrawing money from the ATM with your terminal should not pose any danger. Of course, it is recommended turn to recognized applications for your reputation and safety as Google Pay, Apple pay or Samsung Pay. Three software that ensure the user a fast, safe and efficient way both to make payments and to withdraw money from the bank. Other software may not include such high security measures. This means that it is a matter that depends more on ourselves than on external factors, since companies make an effort to protect the privacy of their users.