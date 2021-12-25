Many of you may have already heard of these types of applications, even if you have used or taken advantage of them. To give you an idea of ​​what we are talking about, say that we refer to a series of software solutions that allow us to connect to any other PC remotely. Hence precisely the name of the sector to which it belongs. This means that we can handle and work with any computer wherever it is, via Internet.

Therefore, these are the applications that act as a connecting channel between the two computers and make these tasks substantially easier for end users. This means, although at first the process may seem complex, solutions such as TeamViewer these tasks make it much easier for us. Thus, any user, even if they do not have knowledge of the subject, will be able to use one of these programs in a simple way.

As we mentioned before, among the many tasks that we can carry out here, is that of solving problems in other people’s computers remotely from our chair. That in regards to the end user, since many companies use this system to provide technical assistance to your customers. Hence precisely that the version of TeamViewer for end users and private use is free, while the commercial version is paid.