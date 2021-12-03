In the battle that mobile phone operators have fought in our country, some of the most attractive and convenient promotions and offers are only available if we contract exclusively through their website, that is, online. And here the shots go a little about how it is better for us to contract some of their rates with Jazztel.

Free shipping and installation

In the event that we are interested in hiring any of Jazztel’s convergent fiber and mobile or fiber rates, we have certain advantages if we do so through the online channel instead of in establishments or by calling Jazztel customer service. At this time the operator offers fiber optic at the price of ADSL at a definitive price on your website. These are the different possibilities in terms of convergent rates:

300 Mb fiber with a 25 GB mobile line to navigate with unlimited calls on both mobile and landline for 39.95 euros per month.

300 Mb fiber with two mobile lines with 16 GB to share with unlimited calls both on the mobile and on the landline for 39.95 euros per month.

1 Gb fiber with a 25 GB mobile line to navigate with unlimited calls on both mobile and landline for 47.95 euros per month.

1 Gb fiber with two mobile lines with 16 GB to share with unlimited calls both on mobile and landline for 47.95 euros per month.

In the case of contracting online, we will benefit from the installation and shipping for free.