When contracting a convergent fiber and mobile tariff, fiber only or mobile only, a large part of the operators in the Spanish market allow us to do so through three different channels: online, by phone or in store. This is the case of Jazztel, that to contract any of its products we can do it in any of the three ways, which of them is best for us?
In the battle that mobile phone operators have fought in our country, some of the most attractive and convenient promotions and offers are only available if we contract exclusively through their website, that is, online. And here the shots go a little about how it is better for us to contract some of their rates with Jazztel.
Free shipping and installation
In the event that we are interested in hiring any of Jazztel’s convergent fiber and mobile or fiber rates, we have certain advantages if we do so through the online channel instead of in establishments or by calling Jazztel customer service. At this time the operator offers fiber optic at the price of ADSL at a definitive price on your website. These are the different possibilities in terms of convergent rates:
- 300 Mb fiber with a 25 GB mobile line to navigate with unlimited calls on both mobile and landline for 39.95 euros per month.
- 300 Mb fiber with two mobile lines with 16 GB to share with unlimited calls both on the mobile and on the landline for 39.95 euros per month.
- 1 Gb fiber with a 25 GB mobile line to navigate with unlimited calls on both mobile and landline for 47.95 euros per month.
- 1 Gb fiber with two mobile lines with 16 GB to share with unlimited calls both on mobile and landline for 47.95 euros per month.
In the case of contracting online, we will benefit from the installation and shipping for free.
Fiber only offer
If, on the contrary, what we are looking for is a connection of fiber for home with fixed we have three options:
- 300 Mb fiber and fixed for 28.95 euros.
- 600 Mb fiber and fixed for 29.95 euros.
- 1 Gb fiber and fixed for 36.95 euros.
In the three modalities in the landline we only pay for what we speak, unless we want to have Unlimited calls on the landline for 3 euros more per month in all cases. Installation and shipping is free in this case too. It must also be taken into account that the commitment to stay with the operator is 12 months.
As you have seen, hiring any of the Jazztel rates online implies benefits that we do not find in a contract in store or by phone, although when we contact an operator by phone there is always the possibility that they want to improve the offers that are found. in online channels so that either we do not leave the company, or we become new customers of it.