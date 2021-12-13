It was bad before, not now

Thinking that using a Mac while charging is inappropriate is a thing of the past. Batteries that were used several years ago had to follow several recommendations such as making a first charge, or removing it from the charger as soon as possible. Now all of this has changed and security systems have improved alongside general battery technology. These systems make loading a Mac while in use not dangerous as it was with the MacBook older than 10 years that did not incorporate lithium batteries.

Among other things, these new systems make it possible to intelligently stop charging so that no more energy is managed. It is true that it must be taken into account that in these cases when managing energy the general temperature of the equipment is increased. This, coupled with heavy tasks like video editing, can be thought to be dangerous. It should also be borne in mind that before something serious happens the system will automatically stop charging or stop the amount of energy that is administered. Likewise, it can be It is advisable to always have it connected.