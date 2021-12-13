It was bad before, not now
Thinking that using a Mac while charging is inappropriate is a thing of the past. Batteries that were used several years ago had to follow several recommendations such as making a first charge, or removing it from the charger as soon as possible. Now all of this has changed and security systems have improved alongside general battery technology. These systems make loading a Mac while in use not dangerous as it was with the MacBook older than 10 years that did not incorporate lithium batteries.
Among other things, these new systems make it possible to intelligently stop charging so that no more energy is managed. It is true that it must be taken into account that in these cases when managing energy the general temperature of the equipment is increased. This, coupled with heavy tasks like video editing, can be thought to be dangerous. It should also be borne in mind that before something serious happens the system will automatically stop charging or stop the amount of energy that is administered. Likewise, it can be It is advisable to always have it connected.
The importance of charging cycles
Batteries, of course, have a limited life. This is something that is limited through what are known as charging cycles and that are present in all those lithium batteries such as those that a Mac has. It is precisely this value that will determine that a battery ends up spoiling or have a long life. As a reminder, the charge cycle is the one that goes from 0 to 100% useful battery capacity. That is, if the Mac is fully charged and disconnected from the power, by the time it reaches 0% absolute, one of these cycles will have been consumed.
Apple states that maximum cycles that have the batteries of the MacBook in a general way is 1,000. In the event that this level is exceeded, it is very likely that the battery begins to give different problems, having a shorter autonomy. That is why, following this logic, it can finally be said that the longer the Mac is connected to the power, the less the battery is going to wear out.