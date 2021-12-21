That is why, currently, there is an estimated deficit of 3.8 million residences in the American Union, with a market that is looking for new and larger places to reside.

In addition, there is another factor that makes an investment in real estate attractive: low interest rates.

Each rate varies according to the length of the loan, but in October of this year for a 30-year mortgage loan, the interest rate was 3.09%; for one to 15 years of 2.33%; and for a mortgage of 1 to 5 years, 2.54%.

These factors make investing in real estate in the United States attractive, not only for Americans but also for foreigners, including Mexicans.

“This year, the real estate sector was one of the ones that grew the most. Homes are selling in 24 hours, 10-12% above market price, and have the lowest interest rates in 30 years

“So if you invest in this industry, it is a very stable investment and you can have immigration stability,” explained Erik Bladinieres, Vice President of Business Development at Visa Solutions.

As a Mexican, investing in the United States requires an investor visa.

The US government grants more than 80 types of visas, but only two are for investors in the real estate sector.

EB-5 visa

This visa allows foreign investors to legally reside in the United States through projects that generate at least 10 direct jobs in specific areas.

The minimum investment is 900 thousand dollars and it has to be in businesses or real estate projects already in operation, or related to the construction sector.

If the Mexican businessman has that capital and is willing to invest in a business in the neighboring country, with this visa, both the investor and his spouse and unmarried children under 21 years of age can apply for a Green Card for permanent residence.

The type of companies where you can invest varies a lot, but they have to be related to the real estate sector.

One possibility is in the production of porcelain, with which floor finishes are made, in hotels or corporate buildings, but obtaining the Green Card can take 2 to 3 years.