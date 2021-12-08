In this way, and beyond the different levels that we can count on for the operation, we have two options. One is, as we say, charging the electric vehicle at home, with our home electrical network , or use public charging points. The types (and speeds) of uploads available will depend on this. Most of these take place at home. They are usually done during the night while the owners sleep, so that the next morning they find the battery fully charged. But there are factors that will point us in one direction or another.

Ultimately, it all boils down to two essential questions: where do we want to recharge and how much time do we want to spend loading. Both things are interdependent and the charging speed will depend on what electric vehicle we have, the battery capacity and the recharging system you use.

One of the great advantages of these is that they will make us completely forget about gas stations, and that is that we can take it home by installing a Wallbox. However, the question of whether it needs to be installed is repeated very often. Therefore, the issue is very clear and we are going to resolve it.

As they are

Something important to take into account is the electricity that is consumed. With the current electricity rates, to reduce costs, electric vehicle drivers who want to recharge their vehicles in the cheapest way will have to do so in Valley hours, that is, from Monday to Friday from 0:00 to 8:00 hours and on weekends and holidays at any time of the day.

Anyway, it is not the same to do it through the Wallbox than through the Shuko plug of a lifetime. There are notable differences between the two, and one of them has to do with the concept itself. Because, although it is possible to carry out the task of recharging with a domestic one, the Wallbox leads to it being done in a better way.

First of all, this Wallbox is the wall-mounted physical charging point that provides electrical current to the electric vehicle to allow its charging. As such, and hence its name, it is a wall box known colloquially as a wall charger. It allows charging both a motorcycle and a car through alternating current in Mode 3.

Instead, what we have with the normal plug at home, the one also called Schuko, is the classic charging with two ports. Currently the new recharging cables allow charging in Mode 2 avoiding voltage peaks and guaranteeing a safe recharge. On the other hand, the most recent electric vehicles also allow knowing the energy consumed, as well as the programming of recharges, which is why today having a conventional plug where charging the electric vehicle is an interesting option and without the need for investment in an installation and / or in a Wallbox.

What is best

As such, both practices are fine. It is not only necessary to have a Wallbox device to have an electric car nor will it work worse doing it with a classic plug. However, it is true that accumulations of charge can do because the normal, in the long run, make the vehicle lose effectiveness.

And, by accumulating so many recharging hours, the only thing we can achieve is that the operation of the car begins to deteriorate. The reason is very simple: the vehicle will be charging for many hours, the battery will heat up significantly and, normally, all this will shorten charge and discharge cycles.

The most relevant difference between the conventional plug that we have at home and the Wallbox is undoubtedly the charging speed, since the Schuko charges at 2.3 kW (10A) and the charging point at more, so the recharge will be faster in this last. Therefore, we can say that recharging may be more convenient with wall mounted ones.

Regarding cost, we have certain variants: for slow charging devices (up to 7.4 kW), the average cost of purchasing and home installation of a wallbox can be estimated between a minimum of € 900 and a maximum of € 1,500 , with a approximate average value of € 1,200. There are also low-cost solutions that cost only 700 euros, as well as more high-end solutions from 1,700 euros. It should be noted that several automakers offer a combo purchase of the auto-wallbox, with the free charging device.