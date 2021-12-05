A few months after the vetoes of the North American administrations began, we began to know with great expectation that the Chinese brand was already working on an alternative to Android that its mobiles and Google services and apps carried. This gave way to HMS , Huawei’s services and apps that would replace Google’s. We even heard information that pointed out that Huawei was really looking to create its own ecosystem like Apple ’s with its iOS, a quality operating system that would allow to retain the brand’s users on their mobiles, or at least the vast majority.

A few days ago we knew that the deployment of HarmonyOS In Spain it was going to start in just a few months, so the wait for this new operating system, based on Android , which is the backbone of Huawei ’s maneuvers to recover part of the lost ground in the market, is exhausted, also in the Spanish.

And when it came HarmonyOS, we finally had to wait even longer than we thought, because we verified that the first version of this operating system remained in China. But now at last, practically two and a half years after the problems for the brand began, we know that is going to arrive in Spain the new operating system. And therefore the new mobiles will incorporate it and the current ones will be updated to it. And logically you have to ask yourself the obvious, is this going to revitalize Huawei’s sales in Spain?

Huawei’s real challenge

If we take into account that the Chinese firm has come out of all the Top 5 manufacturers at all levels, it is evident that the task ahead of the brand is going to be really difficult, but not impossible. The problem in this case is that the operating system that Huawei had promised us is not such, but it is really an Android based on EMUI, but that uses the HMS like your spine. The summary is that this operating system is quite similar to what we already knew. Although yes, with a certain improvement in performance of 10%.

The problem with all this is that The damage is already done, and it is going to be very difficult for Huawei to recover, for one simple reason. When Huawei spoke of looking more like Apple with its iOS, it ignored a vital aspect, Google apps are present in Apple mobiles, and that is something that will not be possible in HarmonyOS, even in its version 2.0. For the average Android user today it is still inconceivable to buy an “Android” mobile that do not have the Play Store and Google apps, you could even do without a Play Store but enjoy Google apps, as in iOS.

Mission Impossible?

This would encourage users to try one of these new Hua wei, because in that case, with an AppGallery with Google apps, it would be possible that someone would consider buying a Huawei. And yes, we know that it is possible to add Google apps and the Play Store to Huawei phones without them, but we are talking about the average user, who wants to open the box of their mobile, enter their Google account and see how the apps and settings that your previous Android mobile had are installed automatically. That will continue without happening, and for that reason surely HarmonyOS is not the trigger that Huawei needs, not only in Spain, but all over the planet. The normal thing is that sales can recover somewhat, but the reality is that in the long run, it is difficult that if users have not trusted their mobiles so far without Google services and apps, they will do so with HarmonyOS, having to its reach the huge supply of smartphones that is available in the Spanish market.