During his presentation at the Huawei Developers Conference in 2019, the presentation HarmonyOS, the new operating system of the Chinese company. This brought with it the announcement of all their news and additional information about the software.

As a consequence, the Chinese company had to start developing a OS own since Android belongs to Google. This caused the birth of HarmonyOS , Huawei’s new software that for the moment has only seen the light in China. However, many users claim that it is more secure than Android and even iOS, but is it true?

One of the characteristics of this system is that Huawei has developed its own microkernel. A kernel is basically the kernel that provides access to hardware. Android is based on Linux, while HarmonyOS only has a small part of it.

This contributes to a much higher safety since will manage more effectively application permissions. In fact, the Asian company’s microkernel does not provide the option to root your phone.

Highest security

The use of this technology considerably increases the security capacity of the hardware. Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong further confirmed that each of these microkernels can lock individually. Which provides more advanced security measures.

In his words, the new Operating System has passed an exam that has been evaluated by different security companies and one of them has guaranteed that HarmonyOS is rated at a level 5 and 5+. This means that the system is the safest of all, since others like Android only reach level 3.

Of course, this is information provided by the brand, but the final verdict is in the user hands. The problem is that it is difficult in Spain to test its security capacity, because the system has only been launched in China as we mentioned at the beginning. On the other hand, the arrival of the Huawei Nova 9 to Spanish territory seems to indicate almost with all certainty that we will continue with EMUI for a while.