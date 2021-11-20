Is Halo Infinite an open world game? 343i responds

Meanwhile he multiplayer from Halo Infinite It is now available for free to all, those who are looking to play the campaign will have to wait until December to do so. In the meantime, 343 Industries has been answering a few questions, including whether or not the title has an open world structure.

The portal 3DGames recently had the opportunity to talk with the authors of Halo Infinite, who answered once and for all the doubts that the community had about these gigantic open areas. Some users thought that Halo Infinite it would have an open world, but the answer is not as simple as it seems.

“We don’t think of it as an open world, we use words like ‘expansive’ or ‘broader’. The open world is its own genre these days, and it comes with other expectations. “

Despite this, 343i mentioned that the campaign Halo Infinite It is the most extensive that the franchise has had to date, but at the same time, they wanted to respect the essence that previous deliveries have had.

“We wanted to base all of our decisions on how it feels to play a Halo title. The connection to the world and the feeling it conveys, that’s what’s amazing about Halo, and that’s what we try to do our best. “

Here in Atomix We already had the opportunity to play the campaign of this anticipated title, and here you can take a look at our video where we talk in detail about what you can expect from this specific section.

Halo Infinite will debut on December 8 for Xbox consoles and PC.

Editor’s note: I think what 343i is doing with Halo Infinite is comparable to what was introduced to us in Gears 5, where we had these open zones crammed with secondary objectives, but it was still essentially a linear experience. We’ll really see what kind of structure this game will have once it hits our hands next month.

Source: 3DGames