The Flash will have the return of a well-known character in its eighth season, which will be something really shocking.

The Flash is airing its eighth season, which is under pressure to surprise its fans again and exceed all expectations. Apparently the team of The CW wants to deliver a story that is shocking. Therefore, they have in mind to bring back a well-known character: Firestorm.

Remember that Firestorm was played by Robbie amell, from the first season of The Flash. The character, also known as Ronnie raymond, was involved in a particle accelerator explosion at STAR Labs, which merged it with Martin stein and created the superhero we all know. Said character passed away at the end of the first season, but appeared once more in the third installment during the episode. “Into the Speed ​​Force”.

What is known so far?

The eighth season of The Flash is currently underway. The series began with a new crossover story, which was titled Armageddon. This event will last five episodes, and will feature various guest stars such as Tom Cavanagh, Cress Williams, Katherine McNamara, Osric Chau, Brandon Routh, and Chyler Leigh, among others.

Armageddon is the seventh annual Arrowverse crossover, which centers on an alien threat arriving on Earth, bringing Barry Allen and Team Flash together to take on it. According EW, the actor Robbie amell will play again Ronnie Raymond / Firestorm in a two-episode arc beginning with episode 11. The details of his story are kept under wraps, but it is now a fact that the actor will return to fiction. Currently, the interpreter is in full promotion of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the new film that adapts the famous video game and where he plays Chris Redfield.