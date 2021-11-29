Is fast charging important? What is the minimum for a smartphone?

If you are considering buying a smartphone, you may wonder how fast your load should be. For more or less a year, brands have been fighting to see which one offers the more powerful fast charge and fast. Today we tell you why it is not so important and what is the minimal fast charge you must have a good smartphone. Despite what many may think, it is not always better to have the most powerful fast charge From the market.

Is it important to have a very powerful fast charge?

Manufacturers of smartphones They have included fast charging in the 4 or 5 features that stand out when trying to sell you their smartphones. This makes users take this value into account when buy a mobile new. And also that they think that having a fast charge Very powerful is better.

The reality is that yes: having a fast fast charge will make your mobile finish charging faster. That is, if you buy a mobile with 65W fast charging will finish before charging the cell that one with 33W and the same capacity in mAh.



Now, is a fast charge above 33W really necessary? To ask yourself this question, you must know what autonomy It has the smartphone that you are going to buy and also what use you are going to give the device. If with your use you are going to reach the end of the day with a load, this feature loses sense.

If you are going to need to charge your smartphone several times a day, you may need one faster fast charge. The question is how many times you charge your device per day and how much time do you have for it.

In most cases, have a fast charge 65W or more is not important or necessary at all. Many users charge the device when they go to sleep, an act that renders fast charging useless. Your smartphone will charge really fast, but you don’t have to – you have all night to do it.

Fast charging has a big problem

This article wouldn’t make sense if it weren’t for the fast charging problem. It’s not free. That is, the fact of charging the smartphone as fast as possible has a negative effect on battery health. The degradation of the cells is much higher when the load is always carried out with an enormous power.

For this reason, he wonders whether a very powerful fast charge makes sense. If you charge the device at night you don’t need fast charging. And if you need to charge it in the middle of the day, it is possible that a fast charge of about 25-30W is more than enough.

This type of charge can give you several extra hours of use with about 10-15 minutes, more than enough figures for most users. Having a more powerful charge can be quite counterproductive: you will pay more to have it, you will need a larger charger and you will degrade the battery more.

And not only will you degrade it more when you need a fast charge: if you have 65W they will always be used when you charge your smartphone. Even at night when you have several hours to charge, your battery will recharge in a few minutes without being necessary. Every day of the year, with the degradation that this entails.

A fast charge of about 30W may be ideal

A fast charge of about 30W it has enough power to recharge a good part of your battery in a few minutes and control degradation over the months. It is not too aggressive and still offers good load figures.

Beyond 30W we find degradation levels very high, overheating when charging and some figures that are interesting but useless in most cases. Having 65W, 120W or 200W fast charging is not as good an idea as you may think.

With these fast charges your battery will degrade sooner and in a few months you will begin to notice that 100% no longer does the same hours as it did when you bought it. If you are going to buy a smartphone do not give too much importance to the fast charge extreme, because in the long term, you may regret having it.