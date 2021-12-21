Financial cycles are part of life. A bull cycle can last a short time or a long time, but it is never eternal. It has been over 3 years since Bitcoin hit the $ 3,200 floor.

The dreaded crypto winter will come sooner or later. Whether we like it or not. Financial cycles are part of life. A bull cycle can last a short time or a long time. But it is never eternal. It has been over 3 years since Bitcoin hit the $ 3.2K floor. For a long period, the price remained well below its all-time high, reached in December 2017. In hindsight, for many, the previous crypto winter represented an opportunity to buy at a discount. However, for those who bought expensive, it was a great tragedy. Will history repeat itself?

Let’s go back in time for a few minutes. I remember how yesterday that December 2017. The euphoria was through the roof. The price started to decline with the sale of the bitcoin futures news. But half the world wanted to buy the fall. The overwhelming majority of analysts were bullish. Most of the predictions were optimistic. It was said that in a matter of months Bitcoin would hit $ 50K. So a lot of people bought at $ 14K, $ 16K, $ 12K. Ripple had reached its all-time high, $ 3. It was also the mining boom. Everybody wanted to build their farm.

Read on: Cryptocurrencies: Chaos or Revolution?

Suddenly, the bad news began to arrive. Everything came together. It started with the regulatory issue. During this period, many figures from the political and business world expressed their skepticism around Bitcoin. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, for example, said that Bitcoin was a “fraud.” Charlie Munger said it was “rat poison.” Anyway. The first half of 2018 was fatal for Bitcoin. How did the community respond? With denial and arrogance.

We must remember that back then our “representatives” were characters like John McAfee, Roger Ver, and Max Keizer. God, have mercy on us! In other words, the liberatives had a monopoly on the narrative. Bitcoin, of course, was not an investment asset. And, much less, a speculative market. Apparently we were all barefoot nuns and our intention was to save the world from the dreaded fiat system. Ideology was celebrating. And the narrative was more fantastic than pragmatic.

According to the ideology, Bitcoin is a wonder currency that will save us all. First, it is “not confiscable.” That implies that the evil government cannot expropriate you. And that is exactly what the people are looking for. The problem is that technology did not exist before. But Satoshi Nakamoto made it possible. What does this mean? Well, it means that Bitcoin is a “safe haven”. Bitcoin, then, is an economic and political instrument. It is personal freedom at its finest. The most important thing, then, is to be the absolute owner of your money. In other words, only you should have your private key and you should never depend on centralized systems. If we do this, we will be saved.

Keep reading: The world of NFTs: How to get on that bus?

However, in practice, many do not want to be saved. What they want is to make money. They overheard an asset that skyrocketed. And that piqued his curiosity. It was greed and not ideology that attracted millions of investors in the boom of 2017 and in the current boom. Bitcoin, risk and opportunity asset. In this case, we are victims of financial cycles. Monetary policy is important. The economy matters. Macroeconomics matters. In other words, we are part of the global market system. In this case, Bitcoin is a financial instrument such as a stock, a bond, or a commodity.

In fact, it is extremely easy to demonstrate the correlation between Bitcoin and the stock markets. This is not a perfect correlation. Indeed, it could even be argued that Bitcoin is a fairly uncorrelated asset. However, in practice, Bitcoin as an asset looks more like Tesla than gold. In its behavior, Bitcoin behaves like a technological one. Without a doubt, it is a high risk asset (high volatility). It is definitely not a “safe haven” in the financial and non-libertarian sense of the term. It is not a T-bond, for example. A worried market turns conservative and usually takes refuge in stable assets. During a financial crisis, fiat rises and risky assets plummet.

What does all this have to do with the arrival of crypto winter? Much. The Federal Reserve of the United States is the gasoline of the markets. Generally speaking, loose monetary policy means an upward cycle for markets. And a non-lax policy means a bear cycle. Now, we have more than 10 years with a lot of liquidity. And, during the pandemic, liquidity has been epic. Last week the Fed announced that this would start to change due to inflation and improvements in the labor market. In other words, the Reserve will begin to withdraw liquidity from the system for next year. Goodbye money rain!

However, the atmosphere is too mixed to speak of a definitive end to the upward cycle and to declare the arrival of the new downward cycle. Why? Well, the Reserve will raise rates. But, not now at this very moment. That, for one thing. On the other hand, we are not talking about a very dramatic rise. Technically, we will have an increase. But, equally, we could still say that rates are on the ground. Additionally, it is very likely that the definitive end of the pandemic will mark an increase in private spending in the style of the “roaring 20s”. And we can’t forget about fiscal spending: Biden’s plan.

Read on: Bitcoin: “Safe Haven”? How to live with volatility?

Right, lhe global debt is in the stratosphere. True, we have problems on all flanks. Any economist could anticipate a stagflation crisis for the next decade. Because, certainly, the conditions are there. But we cannot rule out the third option. If corporate income is good, investors can regain confidence. And there could be growth, despite a less lax monetary policy. Of course not at such exuberant levels as those recorded during the pandemic. But yes, moderate growth.

The intention of this article is not to predict. Not crazy do I cover myself in this impossible task. SI only raise several possible scenarios here. The safest thing is that the result is mixed. A hybrid mode. At worst, however, I highly doubt that Bitcoin will collapse as much as it did in previous bear cycles. Over the years, we have gained liquidity and stability. Which implies that the falls are no longer as strong as in the past. Personally, I am not going to sell. In any case, I will continue shopping. Fortune favors patients. The tide can go out or it can go up. The most important thing is to keep swimming.