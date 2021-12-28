Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day?

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and peer-reviewed (content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 8 minutes

In recent years, doubts have arisen about the claim that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Although it is related to health benefits, it is difficult to know if these are motivated only by the fact of eating breakfast.

Breakfast is one of the meals of the day that has received the most attention throughout history. The fact that it is the first intake after an overnight fast may be the origin of the belief that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Over the past decades, scientific evidence has shown better health markers in people with the habit of eating breakfast versus those that don’t. For example, they showed a better body mass index, lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

But voices have also appeared that have questioned the existence of a causal relationship. Is breakfast responsible for these best indicators? Or can there be other determining factors?

If you want to discover what is positive about breakfast, the importance of making a healthy intake and what science says about it, in the following article we offer you more information.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day? Some facts about it

Studies and recommendations on whether or not to eat breakfast are very abundant. Most focus on health issues, such as concentration, disease incidence, or body weight. But you also have to look at the nutritional value of this food and the importance of making an adequate intake.

Relationship of breakfast to nutrient intake

Each person has specific energy and nutritional needs that must be covered on a daily basis. And one of the certainties about breakfast is that It contributes positively to satisfying these amounts.

In this regard there are data from various countries, such as Australia, Brazil, Canada or the United States. Most of them show a clear nutritional benefit of eating breakfast with respect to obtaining key nutrients.

As an example, an evaluation made in the UK with children from 4 to 18 years old it brought clarifications. Among those who ate breakfast regularly higher intakes of fiber, folates, calcium and vitamin C were found compared to those who did it sporadically.

Breakfast in children would be associated with a more complete intake of essential nutrients.

Breakfast and body weight

The data show that, in general, people who eat breakfast have a lower body weight. For this reason, public health officials often recommend the inclusion of this food to maintain or lose weight.

One of the reasons why it is advisable to eat breakfast on weight loss diets is to avoid overeating throughout the day. This would be possible thanks to the satiating capacity of a proper breakfast, the effect of which could last throughout the day.

Also, in recent years it has been studied also the effect of the timing of meals. And it seems that concentrating the highest caloric intakes in the morning has a positive impact on weight loss (regarding concentrating them at night).

But nevertheless, some authors disagree of these arguments and provide contrary data. It could be that adding breakfast is not a good strategy to lose weight. What’s more, higher caloric intake has sometimes been observed at subsequent meals.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for school performance

One of the most widespread claims is the benefit of breakfast for academic performance in children and adolescents. In this sense, the findings of a study meta-analysis suggest that breakfast has positive effects in the short term compared to fasting in the morning.

Specific, an improvement is observed in some tasks such as memory and executive function. The authors point to the need for more research to be able to draw firm and generalized conclusions.

Relationship of breakfast with other health aspects

According to the American Heart Association, a healthy breakfast is the most important meal of the day and reduces the risk of heart disease or strokes. Likewise, in recent years there has been scientific evidence that relates the fact of skipping breakfast with higher mortality from cardiovascular disease.

Therefore, it can be said that breakfast is related to better health. But at the moment it is impossible to know which is the cause and which is the consequence. And it is that studies also show that people who give importance to breakfast tend to have better eating and living habits in general.

How to make a healthy breakfast?

Whether or not breakfast is the most important meal of the day, all experts agree that the benefits only appear if it is a healthy intake. And although there is no single formula that ensures 100% healthy food, there are many good options to include.

Breakfast is considered to provide carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and fiber. These can be obtained through a mixture of foods that ensure the supply of nutrients and energy for a long time throughout the morning.

On the list of foods suitable for a healthy breakfast are the following:

Wholemeal bread: which can be eaten as a sandwich or toast.

which can be eaten as a sandwich or toast. Whole oat flakes: or from other cereals such as rye, buckwheat and corn. Toasted flakes or puffed cereals that do not have added sugar are also valid. If you want to add sweetness to these cereals and flakes, you can add dehydrated fruits.

Fresh fruits: Apart from being very beneficial, they also add sweet flavor and energy to breakfast. They can be eaten alone or with cereals, yogurt, nuts, and dark chocolate.

Apart from being very beneficial, they also add sweet flavor and energy to breakfast. They can be eaten alone or with cereals, yogurt, nuts, and dark chocolate. Olive oil, avocado, nut butters, hummus, and eggs: they are perfect companions on toasts or sandwiches.

they are perfect companions on toasts or sandwiches. Dairy products: the best choices are plain yogurt and kefir, as well as fresh cheese, curd, or plain Greek yogurt.

It is essential to avoid some of the products that usually make up the usual breakfast of many people. We are talking about cookies, pastries, sugary cereals, excess sausages, juices, soft drinks and sugary milk shakes.

Oatmeal is a star ingredient for breakfast, as it provides energy for the rest of the morning.

Beyond breakfast: the role of the other meals of the day

Breakfast is important in some conditions and as long as it is healthy. Now this is not to say that it is essential or the priority food. It is of little use to eat breakfast every day ideal if the rest of the food eaten throughout the day is not taken care of.

As you can read in the United States Food Guide, a healthy eating pattern with adequate energy intake allows optimal development and daily functioning. In addition, it favors the maintenance of adequate weight, the consumption of all nutrients and reduces the risk of suffering from chronic diseases.

To achieve this it is important to choose fresh and nutritious foods. A good tool for making healthy lunches and dinners is the harvard dish:

Vegetables should represent half of what is eaten, either as a main dish or as a side.

The other half must be divided between protein sources (legumes, eggs, tofu, fish or meat) and carbohydrates (potatoes, sweet potatoes, whole grains and their derivatives).

To these must be added sources of healthy fat, such as olive oil, olives, avocado, nuts and seeds.

The best options to eat for dessert are natural dairy products (without added sugar) and fresh fruits.

According to the energy needs and hunger of each person can be included snacks throughout the day. Any food mentioned or leftovers from meals and dinners are valid. Although perhaps the easiest to eat outside the home are fruits, dairy products and nuts.

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but your total intake counts more

Breakfast is an important meal, as it is the first meal after an overnight fast. Especially it is remarkable in the case of children and adolescents, people with high physical activity or with problems regulating hunger.

That said, claiming that breakfast is the most important meal of the day might be over the top. At the very least, it should be specified that there are some nuances and that all dietary advice should be tailored to the needs and characteristics of each individual person.

It is a fundamental food and it is necessary to monitor that it is carried out properly. But it is as essential as lunch, dinner, and even snacks.

