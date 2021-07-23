Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is so confident in his Black Adam character that he believes he will be the most powerful in the DCEU. The artist compared him nothing more and nothing less than Superman.

Dwayne johnson He is, perhaps, one of the happiest actors in the world. Yes, he is one of the highest paid in history, but this is not the only thing that has the former fighter jumping on one foot. On the other hand, interpreting Black adam It seems to be an immeasurable dream for him, so he updated everyone on each part of the production of the film based on that character.

So much is his faith in the project that when he talks about the character, who in the comics is a villain, although it seems that now he will be an antihero in the cinema, he seems to speak of a son. ‘The Rock’ He has always been proud of the work that has been done, but lately he referred to Black Adam as the most powerful.

But and Superman? Johnson recognized the strength of Kal-El, but remembered that the counterpart of Shazam it is magical and magic is one of the Kryptonian’s weaknesses. Furthermore, he delved into the difference between the two and these were his words:

“Black Adam has all the powers of Superman, but the difference is that he is blessed with magic. And also, according to a code of ethics in the world of superheroes, they don’t kill bad guys, but Black Adam does “… Will this be the next most powerful character in the world? DCEU?

On this question, the celebrity also commented something, adding the experience that it meant for him to shoot this film. “What an incredible trip. The most difficult experience of my entire career physically and mentally. It was worth every second. Unlimited thanks to the more than 1,000 members of my team, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in the DC Extended Universe it is changing”.

It should be noted that Johnson has always shown an interest in working with Henry cavill and thus meet the Man of Steel. Both beings have fought several times in the comics … Will it happen on the big screen? Many even suggest that the British actor will appear in the film in question.

Black Adam will premiere on July 29, 2022.

Fountain: The Hollywood Reporter