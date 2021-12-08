After a leaked sneak peek, a three-minute teaser, and a three-minute trailer, Spider-Man: No Way Home will have another trailer. The launch will take place in the UK over the next week. Although the day or time is not yet clear, it is expected to be a new content of around two minutes, something halfway between a teaser and a trailer.

The information was revealed by the portal Screen rant, which cites a record from the British Board of Film Classification in which the launch of new content on Spider-Man: No Way Home for next week, when the movie will also be released. The if you It details that it is not clear what type of content will be seen, if it is a summary of the previous content or there will be new images.

In any case, it is valid to ask the question: what is the point of another advance on one of the most commented, performed and rumored productions of recent years? Like everything, there are potential benefits and risks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: a boom of likes and marketing

The teaser published on August 23 of this year has so far 79,198,595 views. The likes about the publication are close to 3 million while the total comments go for 175,653. A phenomenon that at the time exploited YouTube and different social networks. From the reactions in response to a tweet, the memes, to the fragments shared on Instagram with the images.

Almost three months after that launch, it came the first trailer from Spider-Man: No Way Home. It premiered on November 16 and a phenomenon similar to the previous one occurred. A wave of likes, comments, reactions, views and other valid actions within the universe of social networks. The impact of this content in terms of metrics was slightly less than the previous one. There’s a possible explanation for that: the teaser came out after footage that would prove to be true was leaked. There was greater expectation.

Many images are repeated in one and the other, although the second provides key details in relation to the villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home and some key points of the plot, not to enter to interpret the amount of references between the different Spider-Man franchises. In this context, the question remains: what is the point of another advance, a few days after the premiere of the film?

One of the possible answers has to do with generating another boom in likes and impact on social networks to close the entire dissemination campaign sustained during these months. From a narrative point of view, no surprise revelation is intuited, such as the confirmation or not of Charlie Cox playing Matt Murdock or the presence of some other Peter Parker.

The risk of “telling the movie”

or not say anything new

If the new advance on Spider-Man: No Way Home does not offer anything new, it will be clear that it was part of the marketing. A legitimate move that can generate some contraindication: why go back to the same images? What if through the trailers, which include television previews, “the whole movie is told? Although it seems an exaggeration, it may not be: most likely, each person who has followed the dynamics of Tom Holland as Peter Parker during this year is clear about the structure of the film.

A few days ago, Amy Pascal, the producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, warned that spoilers within this production can significantly alter the user experience. He is not without reason. Another side of that reading has to do with how much the production companies advance. In this case, it’s not just about confirming whether Daredevil or Venom will appear. In that discussion, other plot factors also come into account, such as the relationship between Peter Parker and Doctor Strange, which already seems quite summarized between teaser and trailers.

If it is a question of taking care of the proposal, this kind of advances also come into play. It is valid to think that it is a layer of the commercial strategy and, in turn, that enables us to return to the question: what is the sense, taking into account that the pre-sale for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is out of stock and caused various problems on various platforms due to the traffic of interested persons? It seems extreme to imagine a scenario in which the collection of this film, its acceptance within the fandom and the influence on Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe don’t be tremendous. Thus, perhaps it would be convenient to just wait and, most likely, enjoy this process from each side before insisting on content.