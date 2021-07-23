Netflix will make a new live action inspired by history Avatar the last Airbender. This story was released thirteen years ago with Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as the parents of the original idea and Aaron Ehasz as the main writer of the play. It was released in 2005, in animated series format, through Nickelodeon.

Since then, Avatar the last Airbender took steps to become a reference series; There are even those who could define it as canonical, after three seasons. That is the definition of works that enter a kind of narrative Olympus. In English it received the name of Avatar: The Last Airbender and that guide served so that in Spanish America it was also named as Avatar: the last airbender. Her impact transcended titles: she built an audience that watched her with worship.

It was that public, to a large extent, the one who came to see The last airbender (2010). The film adaptation, directed and scripted by M. Night Shyamalan, generated more dissatisfaction than enjoyment. Perhaps those who came to see it without having gone through the animated series are interested in the story, but those who did know Avatar the last Airbender they tend to agree on one point: it was not a fair adaptation.

The first adaptation of Avatar the last Airbender

M. Night Shyamalan’s original idea was to make a three-part adaptation, like the animated series. This detail is by no means minor because each of these parts, within the initial story, has important philosophical implications. Avatar the last Airbender, rather than spectacularity and action, it is a very human product. What does this imply? Its development requires time or a lot of skill from the scriptwriter to achieve the evolution of the characters efficiently.

Avatar the last Airbender It is divided into three books: Water, Earth and Fire. Those are the elements that the protagonist must learn to master. Only in this way, with the control of these resources, can he aspire to become the Avatar, that being able to handle the different sources at will in order to protect living beings. Through the animated series, more than the development of Aang’s abilities, his growth as an individual and how others grow around him are shown.

This is something that, in that first adaptation, was not completely resolved. The last airbender at times he bets more towards action and spectacularity rather than that essence of the series. Can it be questioned? No, because it is a version and the format imposes conditions. It was a risk that could be taken, it was done and it did not work.

About the structure of Avatar the last Airbender

Avatar The Legend of Aang

Each book in the animated series allowed the creators to delve into different aspects. As a kind of wild card on which to lean at certain times and, most importantly, it offered narrative time, space to expand on the growth of the characters.

That is the great triumph of Avatar the last Airbender. Although everything that happens seems focused on cultivating the path of the hero that the protagonist walks, neither the secondary nor the adversaries are left aside. This polyphony of characters and stories enriches the story. Although that was also a risk, because connecting so many threads is not an easy task, in the animated series it worked without leaving any loose ends.

That is why its outcome is efficient and satisfactory: that story that began in one way ends in another, logically according to the story, providing narrative surprises and transforming each of those involved within. That explains the cult relationship between the animated series and its fans.

The criterion in the drawing

The robustness of the story of Avatar the last Airbender it is accompanied by a suitable drawing. Neither good nor bad, something better: suitable. The subtlety, the color palette and the style contribute to generate a series close to different audiences. To this is added the most important: it is in accordance with the philosophy that is described in the story.

Then, a synergy takes place: idea and representation work, they feed each other to build something bigger. Therefore Avatar the last Airbender it is a story that can appeal to children and adults alike. Some, perhaps, come for the graphic bet while the others discover, through references and philosophical depth, a rich cultural background.

That virtue, when compared to The last airbender, fades. The first adaptation conveys a darkness that, perhaps, influenced their perception. The format of the adaptation is also part of the discourse. Perhaps, in this type of case, Netflix does not want to stay in the middle: adapt faithfully and accordingly or present something different. It is a debate.

The risk of the new Netflix adaptation

Netflix has the prestige of productions such as Mindhunter (David Fincher) and a dozen jobs that went unnoticed by his timeline, likeSaint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac. Unlike firms like HBO, its narrative capacity offers less certainty (and this does not mean that it is bad or does not generate expectation). This duality conditions part of the initial interest in the live action of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Which side will he be on?

It is not about making that story a product like Mindhunter. They are different stories. However, Netflix is ​​left to decide how much effort in terms of production and resources to put into the development of the film. Resolving this dilemma is no small thing, taking into account that the animated series, to a greater or lesser extent, continues to position itself as a reference. The other side of the coin of this reality is that the film, The last airbender, continues to generate questions for those who are encouraged to review it.

Netflix not only takes on the challenge of adapting a contemporary classic, but also carries the burden of the failure of the first live action. Although I have no responsibility for it, it is a reference in the imagination of the followers of the animated series. To do this, you must pay attention to the narrative arc. Avatar the last Airbender It has 61 episodes of around 20 minutes in length. It is not about compacting all of them in a production of two hours. But it will be necessary to recognize the essence of the story, of its characters, to launch the rest of the project. Could it be the beginning of a movie saga?

East live action It will be filmed from November 16, 2021 to May 17, 2022. At the moment, it has a tentative title: “Trade Winds”. The result of this process may be subject to taking into account the impact it generated Avatar the last Airbender for its solid narrative development. Another option is to explore the stories parallel to the animated series, both in comics and in other productions. Otherwise, it would be to fall into the error of thinking that this story is only fantasy and special effects, reducing weight to the exploration of the human condition that occurs through it.