As the perceived legitimacy of blockchain technology increases, US politicians have shown growing interest in turning this nonpartisan technology into a matter of political division.

Speaking via video to an audience at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Friday, Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that while cryptocurrencies were an “interesting” technology, they also had the power to undermine the US dollar and destabilize nations, “perhaps starting with the small ones, but going much further.“Although she is no longer the leader of the Democratic Party, Clinton’s sentiment on cryptocurrencies resembles that of Senior Democrat and Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has often criticized the cryptocurrency market during committee hearings.

Clinton’s comments came when speaking of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he accused of being behind a disinformation and cyberwar campaign, apparently also referring to ransomware attacks and some of the cryptocurrency payments associated with them. While the intentions of the former presidential candidate are unknown, a prominent Democratic voice like Clinton’s connecting Russia to a seemingly apolitical financial tool like crypto may have the potential to hurt US lawmakers trying to enact policies on both sides of the aisle.

Former President Bill Clinton spoke at Ripple’s Swell conference in 2018 to say that the “permutations and possibilities” of blockchain were “staggeringly large”, But he had been out of the office for about 17 years making those statements. When a more current Democratic figure like Hillary Clinton speaks out against cryptocurrencies, Could it affect the way legislators in office deal with the issue?

On November 15, President Joe Biden signed a trillion dollar infrastructure bill, which also implemented stricter rules for companies that handle cryptocurrencies and expanded the reporting requirements for stockbrokers to include brokers. digital assets. Although the passage of the bill in both houses of Congress was carried out for the most part along party lines (69-30 votes in the Senate, 228-206 in the Chamber of Deputies) The language about cryptocurrencies it was apparently more of a bipartisan issue.

Cynthia Lummis is a Republican senator who has also voted heavily with her party on controversial issues, including against a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol and not to challenge the former president. However, Lummis would be marking the division when it comes to crypto, as he voted against the infrastructure bill in the Senate, and is currently working with Democratic Senator Ron Wyden to pass new legislation that change the tax information requirements of the law so that they do not apply to certain individuals.

We need a cross-party agreement on the future of finance, not narrow partisanship. Stay tuned in the next few weeks for the first steps.

Other efforts between Democratic and Republican lawmakers suggest common ground for now, at least when it comes to cryptocurrencies and the blockchain.. The Texas Democratic Party is planning a pilot program aimed at raising money for candidates and other causes using non-fungible tokens, while the Republican Congressional National Committee and many of the party’s candidates for state and federal offices introduced donations in cryptocurrency.

