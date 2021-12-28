However, the Most of the operators’ routers already integrate the ONT , and normally it is not possible to use a different one from the one offered by the operator because it uses specific parameters to communicate with the OLT (which is normally seen on the streets) of each operator, such as the GPON and SIP keys; Besides that it has to be compatible with the network.

The ONT is a fundamental element in fiber optic connections, since it is responsible for convert optical signal of fiber cable in digital signal , being able to send it by Ethernet cables or wirelessly. In some installations, the ONT goes separately, and from there the connection to a neutral router is already carried out through an Ethernet cable.

That it comes integrated has a great advantage: that we save having two connected devices to the current, which reduces energy consumption and the number of cables. However, it has the disadvantage that we cannot be able to use the router that we want as the main unit without the connection going through the operator’s router. And sometimes there are problems and failures when trying to do it, since the operators do not offer the GPON and SIP keys, and it is necessary to resort to somewhat complicated methods to obtain them.

In most cases, use a different router it is usually not a problem. For example, in Orange Livebox, we can use the router in ONT mode, where the router is simply used as a converter of the optical signal into digital, and we already use the router that we want connected by Ethernet port as the main unit.

Using the router in ONT mode: a good option

Therefore, whether we have a ONT separately As a router that integrates it, in most cases we will be able to use the router that we want. If the router does not allow it to be used as an ONT, you can always turn off the WiFi and plug in a neutral router as the main one to connect to, or even integrate it as a repeater for another point in the house.

In short, the best thing is that the router integrate ONT, since in the vast majority of cases you will not need a better router. The new routers that operators are offering, such as the Livebox 6, have excellent performance both over cable and over WiFi to get all the performance out of a GPON line. You will only need a better router in very specific situations, such as if you need higher WiFi speed or 10G Ethernet port to access devices on a local network, such as a NAS.