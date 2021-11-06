Is 5G bad for your health? Risks, scientific studies and controversy

How 5G works

Both 5G and the WiFi networks that we use daily and do not pose any risk. They are non-ionizing waves, radio frequency waves like radio towers, microwave oven, power line. The waves of 5G, like WiFi, they are non-ionizing waves. And what does this mean? The radiation that can be considered dangerous is that which is capable of carrying out the ionization process or, in other words, a phenomenon in which electrons are extracted from the surrounding atoms.

We are continuously exposed to radiation from the sun, for example, but not only that, but approaching someone or being touched by someone is already a source of radiation superior to that which you are influenced by exposure to 5G. A person can generate much more radiation than a net or 5g. And there are many other non-ionizing waves or radiation that do not pose a health risk: that of mobile phones, power lines, radio towers.

In the case of 5G, the transmission power of the antenna is much higher compared to previous versions. For instance, 20W would be needed for a 4G or 3G technology network but a 5G antenna has a 120W transmit power. Does that imply that it is a risk? No, the potencies are higher but the health risks are still zero, as many studies have shown, as the World Health Organization continually emphasizes and as we explain below. So much so that, using the example of the antenna, a light bulb would have a consumption of 60W. The bulb is two or three meters from you in your house compared to the great distance that separates you from the antenna. What does this mean? That the impact of the light bulb on your body it is more than a million times greater than the impact of 5G on your body.

Who regulates 5G?

The first thing to keep in mind is that electromagnetic fields have a control. That is, there are organizations in charge of periodically reviewing as well as regulations, rules to be met, security levels. And currently all are met. In fact, there is the ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection), an independent commission created in the early 1990s whose mission is to review and monitor exposure limits for electromagnetic fields used by mobile phones. They are responsible for the periodic review of all types of radiation to ensure that they are met. And they are fulfilled.

In addition, in our country there are also organizations in charge of this. Since 2006 there is the CCARS or Scientific Advisory Committee on Radio Frequencies and Health. An independent institution with experts in all sciences (medicine, biology, telecommunications, law …) in charge of evaluating, managing and analyzing the possible risks derived from exposure to electromagnetic fields. They assure and collect from their website that “The CCARS It is an independent committee, and its activities are financed by the Official College of Telecommunications Engineers (COIT) “

5G and health, what do the studies say?

Are 5G or electromagnetic fields a health risk? Yes, but with an exposure thousands of times higher than what we “suffer” today. They could pose a risk multiplying by thousands the exposure levels received, but that is why they are regulated and controlled. At current levels, it is totally innocuous and this has been collected by numerous studies and publications … WHO, CCARS …

In a publication of the year 2014, World Health Organization gave explanations about the effects of mobile phones in our lives, on our health in the publication: “Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phones.” In this study or publication, the WHO states the following: “Several studies have investigated the effects of radiofrequency fields on brain electrical activity, cognitive function, sleep, heart rate and blood pressure in volunteers. To date, these studies appear to indicate that there is no reliable evidence that exposure to radio frequency fields lower than those that cause tissue heating has harmful effects on health. Furthermore, it has not been possible to prove that there is a causal relationship between exposure to electromagnetic fields and certain symptoms reported by the patients themselves, a phenomenon known as “electromagnetic hypersensitivity”.

Also in 2020, a published document insisted that there are no scientific studies showing the relationship between 5G and health effects. As the journalists and experts Alberto Nájera and Juan Carlos López explain on the BBC, the tissue heating is the main mechanism between radio frequency electromagnetic fields in the human body and this possible effect, experts explain, is negligible.

It was already explained by the Scientific Advisory Committee on Radio Frequencies and Health (CCARS) in 2020 with the publication of “5G and health”, a document of more than twenty pages where the main doubts and concerns that we may have about this type of technology are answered and in which the following is concluded: “Can we be calm? Yes, based on the available scientific evidence. It is to be expected that the foreseeable exposure levels will not change significantly and, in any case, they will not be able to exceed the maximum permitted limits that guarantee public health regarding electromagnetic emissions ”. In addition, they add: “CCARS will continue to monitor the results of the studies that will be published on the real levels of exposure of the population both in relation to the 5G networks that are operational throughout the national territory and the use of the devices that use that technology. At the same time, CCARS assumes the responsibility of informing and communicating to society and stakeholders the most relevant information on the health effects of 5G technology. “

After analyzing all scientific evidence from epidemiological cohort and case-control studies on radio frequencies in health, CCARS experts concluded that there is no risk taking into account the usual levels of exposure of the population. To do this, they have also used the bibliography and reviewed all the possible studies between the relationship between the use of the smartphone and brain tumors, for example, concluding that there is no relationship between the two and that the telephone does not increase the probability of suffering them. Neither at the brain level nor in the development of tumors in the central nervous system. Furthermore, they explain, there is no evidence of electromagnetic hypersensitivity.

The same goes for the aforementioned ICNIRP, the largest association of radiation experts in the world. In a publication in 2020 they explained that it was totally safe. According to the Guardian in March of that year, the senior director of the ICNIRP, Jack Rowley, explained that of the 90% of the time we use a phone with 5G, only 1% receive the maximum radiation allowed. In addition, they explain, when they work at maximum power (something that does not always happen) and when we bring it closer to the body (at the time of calls) We only receive 50% of the maximum radiation allowed.

Does 5G give cancer? According to the classification of the maximum specialists in the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 5G is considered to have a 2B rating. Does this mean that it can give us cancer? No. Group 2 are “possible carcinogens”Divided into A or B according to high probability or low probability. In the case of 5G, it is located right in the second: with low probability. The World Health Organization classifies radio frequency electromagnetic fields as category 2B carcinogens or, in other words, very low risk. Like WiFi, 5G has this low risk in the category made by the WHO so we should not be concerned.