The character of Iron Man is so important in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe that his influence will also be noticed in the Hawkeye series.

In the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019), Hombre de Hierro he sacrificed himself to end Thanos. He used the Infinity Stones and his human body couldn’t bear it, but his legacy is still great and his technology continues to impact him. Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Something we check in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the series WandaVision, Loki and Hawk Eye, all of them released in 2021.

This new program that we can see in Disney Plus, will have as protagonist Clint barton from Jeremy renner, which has been a luxury secondary for a long time and will finally be the center of attention. It will also serve to introduce a new character to the UCM, as it will debut Kate bishop from Hailee steinfeld, which is even rumored to be his replacement in future installments. Without forgetting that the villain Maya lopez interpreted by Alaqua cox in the course of this first season she will become a heroine and will have her own series titled Threw out.

In this series, Hombre de Hierro will exert a lot of influence, since Clint barton will use the stark technology in order to create better arrows. That is why we can see the hero in a workshop full of tools and materials where he manipulates his weapons. Which is quite curious, since until now we had only seen the archer facet of Hawk Eye, but it seems that during his time of Ronin learned a few tricks. This happened in the 5-year span of the movie. Avengers: Endame.

The legacy endures.

Hombre de Hierro will continue to be important in the coming years, as there will be series of Disney Plus that its technology will impact the protagonists such as Ironheart and Armor Wars. Precisely in the latter, Tony Stark’s friend, James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes, will wear the armor of War Machine to search for some villains who have taken over Stark Industries’ most dangerous inventions.

Also, there will surely be some reference in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), since for Peter parker the influence of Hombre de Hierro it was very big, because Tony Stark was his mentor within the Avengers. Without forgetting that we will see the character again in the animated series What if…? although this time it is played by Mick wingert.

