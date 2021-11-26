Although Iron Man is one of Marvel’s most popular heroes, he has undoubtedly made rather questionable decisions against Doctor Doom.

Attention SPOILERS from Marvel Comic Deadpool: Invisible Touch # 5 by Gerry Duggar and Lucas Werneck. In this story we can see how Tony Stark faces other heroes like Invisible Woman and Deadpool, but he does not do it with his armor of Hombre de Hierro, but with that of Doctor doom.

The heroes are tracking Pandora’s box, which contains information on great inventions of Hombre de Hierro and Mr. Fantastic that could change the world. Buyer of the Box is Spot, but when they confront him they discover that he is Doctor doom, but the most surprising of all is that behind the mask is actually Tony Stark. The Avenger says that “the change is fair,” as it is not the first time it has happened.

Remember the events of Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez’s Civil War II.

When Tony Stark was out of order, there were different versions of Hombre de Hierro. One was Riri Williams which became Ironheart and another was Doctor doom who fooled everyone by copying Stark technology. Obviously, knowing the big ego of Tony Stark, is still resentful about this matter. Although Doctor doom He did incredible things when he usurped his identity. But it is clear that the villain will not be happy that they now copy his style.

So yes Doctor doom find out what he’s doing Hombre de Hierro, the answer will be fearsome, since the way of being of both is relatively similar, although they are on different sides of good and evil. That is why it is a pity that they are not going to face each other in the cinema, since it would be something spectacular to see. We will have to settle for all the movies in which it appears Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) on Marvel studios that can be seen in Disney Plus.