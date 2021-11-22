Iron Man’s new cosmic powers will bring Tony Stark visions of his past in his new Marvel adventures.

Attention SPOILERS of the Marvel comic Iron Man # 14 From the writer Christopher cantwell, the artist Cafu and with cover of the legendary Alex Ross. In this history Tony Stark becomes Cosmic iron man to fight Korvac, something that at first seems like a good idea but that causes that when exposed to this powerful energy he has visions of a young version of himself in his childhood home, alone and crying with no parents in sight. He is very sad because he feels that he does not exist.

Here we leave you images of the divine version of Hombre de Hierro and its consequences.

Now we will check how Tony Stark challenges a new situation for him. Let's hope that apart from his immense power he can use his wits to get out of any situation that arises from now on.

Marvel comic synopsis:

HERE IS THE BIRTH OF THE COSMIC IRON MAN!

Iron Man has tasted a higher power and has changed forever. Moments earlier, he was locked in mortal combat with his worst adversary in years, KORVAC, but now finds his own existence altered beyond recognition. In fact, fundamental concepts like space and time have taken on a new meaning. But what does this portend for Tony Stark, a man who even when naked feels like he knows more? What happens when your ego, often challenged, condemned, and even ridiculed by enemies and friends alike, is suddenly given unlimited avenue? Without a doubt, it could mean a radical and drastic change for the entire universe … And reality itself.

This comic by Marvel will go on sale on November 24, 2021. Meanwhile, you can see the movies where the character appears in the Disney Plus streaming platform.