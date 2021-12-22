When Iron Man wears his God-level armor, he proves that he is powerful enough to easily annihilate planets.

Attention SPOILERS of the Marvel comic Iron Man # 15 by Christopher Cantwell, Ibraim Roberson, Frank D’Armata and Joe Caramagna. In this story, we can see how Tony Stark with cosmic powers he faces Korvac using the entire galaxy as a battlefield.

Since Christopher cantwell took care of the series Hombre de Hierro In September 2020, it has shown a constant showdown between the great Marvel hero and Korvac. Since the villain returned after being defeated by the Avengers, because he intended to obtain the Cosmic Power to unite humanity under a collective mind. Something that obviously Tony Stark He was not going to allow and that is why he joined the Cosmic Power to become a god. But the problem is, this could cost you your soul.

Marvel comic synopsis.

IRON MAN HAS BECOME IRON GOD! The only problem is, Korvac has also gone cosmic once again. Their conflict now spans the entire universe, as both entities are nearly invincible and compete for absolute dominance. What does it look like when two massive egos with heavenly-sized abilities clash? What kind of havoc does it wreak when traversing galaxies and dimensions? And how can a bunch of little humans stop them in hopes of saving their old friend Tony Stark?

We will solve all these questions as they publish more comics from Hombre de Hierro. But it is clear that this story is simply shocking and will not leave any fan of the character indifferent. Furthermore, the consequences of all this are unpredictable for the near future of the universe. Marvel.