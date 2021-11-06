Something curious about Iron Man 3 is that it takes place at Christmas and now the director of the film explains it.

Shane black (Two good guys, Predator) was very important to the career of Robert Downey Jr., since they coincided in the movie Kiss kiss, bang bang (2005) that caused Jon favreau choose the actor to play Tony Stark. That is why it is normal that they would sign him for iron Man 3 (2013), one of the most successful Marvel Studios films.

In this story there was a great threat as it was The Mandarin, although behind all that was Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), who precisely hated Tony Stark because it humiliated him at the end of the year in 1999. So everything remains on Christmas time.

Now they have revealed details of the movie.

In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe It has been revealed why she likes Christmas movies so much Shane black and why did you want to introduce this time of year in iron Man 3.

«Create your own little event encapsulated in time. In the same way that you are going to watch one of these disaster movies, you put all these people together in this city where the “volcano” is about to explode. The Christmas bands unite and cement a story. You feel that there is a common unity among all the people who participate. It is something that the public constantly notices in the background. It represents a flavor, and there is a feeling that we are all in it together.

Taking into account that iron Man 3 premiered in April May From 2013, the Christmas theme was not very good, but it is still interesting to be able to see the heroes in different situations.

