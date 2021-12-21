After a few months without news, Irmscher returns to the fray with a new sportier kit for the Opel Insignia. A series of components that completely transform the image of the German saloon, on the outside, on the inside, the performance, and even the name. Meet the Irmscher Insignia iS3.

To this day, there is nothing sportier in the lightning brand’s saloon range than the Opel Insignia GSi. A version that offers an extra dose of sportiness without reaching an aggressive extreme, and with a powerful gasoline engine that reaches a maximum power of 230 hp. Considered insufficient by the tuning specialists of the German brand’s models, they have just revealed their intention for 2022 with a truly unique creation.

The Irmscher Insignia iS3 It is a project that is still in development, but we already know that it will see the light of next year 2022. Although the progress may seem real, in part it is and it is not. These are actually recreations that show the sportiest design to offer the Insignia in a few months, although it has not yet left the Irmscher workshops. A true alternative to the defunct Opel Insignia OPC that was not repeated.

Irmscher Insignia iS3 to return OPC status to German saloon

The Irmscher Insignia iS3 will arrive in 2022

The Irmscher Insignia iS3 is presented with a special kit for the exterior that, really, reinforces its sportiness by transforming the very elegant image of which the normal versions boast. Those of Irmscher have gone a little further than the Opel stylists by implementing the particular sporty design of small squares on the radiator grille with thin carbon slats, and adopting a front bumper with new lines and lower grille.

Although it retains the side openings with its satin chrome inserts, it receives a highlight Spoiler on the front apron painted in carbon gray, creating an attractive contrast. The Germans borrowed so much special attention from aerodynamics, so as an extension to the previous one they have also fitted side skirts with the same special finish. A treatment that has also been extended to the insert in the lower part of the rear bumper and that houses an aerodynamic diffuser, with two generous diameter exhausts positioned at the ends and two eye-catching spoilers on the boot lid and extending the end of the roof.

Irmscher has also fitted 20-inch “Heli Star” alloy wheels which, together with body height lowered by 30 millimeters thanks to new springs with shorter travel, give a new image to the model. A package that would go through an extra extra, if it weren’t for the fact that the preparer has in development a new “Plug & Play” type engine control unit and another series of improvements to get an important extra from the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine: no less than 70 more hp for a total of 300 hp.