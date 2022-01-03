01/03/2022 On at 06:30 CET



The Australian player Maddison inglis, number 141 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of the tournament WTA 500 of Adelaide for 6-1 and 6-4 in an hour and twenty-three minutes to the Spanish Irene Burillo Escorihuela, number 215 of the WTA. With this victory, the tennis player manages to add new points to her ranking to get to participate in the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide.

In the tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, at this stage of the competition 48 players are facing each other. The final phase is made up of 24 players including those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players. Likewise, it takes place between January 2 and 9 on an outdoor hard court.