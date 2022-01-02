01/02/2022 On at 03:30 CET



The Spanish Irene Burillo Escorihuela, number 215 of the WTA, won in one hour and thirteen minutes by 6-1 and 6-4 to Reka-Luca Jani, Hungarian tennis player, number 170 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.

The tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, 48 tennis players face each other and a total of 24 arrive at the final phase. The players come from the directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between January 2 and 9 on an outdoor hard court.