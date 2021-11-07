There was “a failed assassination attempt against the prime minister, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, with a drone with explosives, launched against his residence in the green zone in Baghdad,” the Cell said in a statement reproduced by the agency. Official Iraqi News Agency, INA.

Al Kazemi “suffered no harm, and is in good health,” the note added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kazimi said he was “fine” and called “for calm and restraint.”

“I’m fine, thank God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of all for the good of Iraq,” Kazimi wrote on Twitter after the attack, which comes amid protests by Iraq’s pro-Iranian factions against the legislative elections of October 10.

