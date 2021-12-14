Iran has made proposals that are “incompatible” with the Vienna agreement on its nuclear program, diplomatic officials from France, Germany and Britain told AFP on Monday.

“At this level, it has not been possible to enter into real negotiations,” the diplomats lamented.

“We lose precious time in discussing new Iranian positions that are incompatible with the agreement or that go beyond what is envisaged,” they added.

After five uninterrupted months, negotiations to save the deal on the Iranian nuclear issue resumed on November 29 in Vienna.

The negotiations bring together the countries that are still part of the 2015 agreement, that is, the three Europeans, as well as China, Russia and Iran.

The United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran under President Donald Trump, is indirectly involved.

“This situation is frustrating because the contours of an equitable and global agreement, which facilitate the lifting of all sanctions and respond to our non-proliferation concerns, have been clearly known since last summer,” added the diplomats.

“But time is running out. In the absence of rapid progress, and considering the rapid advance of the Iranian nuclear program, the agreement is an empty shell,” the diplomats added.

The Iranian chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, had confirmed on Sunday progress on the agenda of issues to be discussed in the negotiations.

“There are essential issues to resolve: the first is the difference of opinions of the parties on what should be negotiated and the second is the differences of position on the issues,” he added.

The Vienna agreement offered Iran the lifting of part of the sanctions that affected its economy in exchange for a drastic reduction of its nuclear program, placed under strict control of the UN.

