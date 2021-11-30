For example, in October there was a historic edition of the Blue Flag air exercise, which this time brought together planes from the local air force and those from Germany, Italy, France, Greece, India, the United States and the United States at a base in the Israeli desert. United Kingdom.

Beyond the shocking presence in the Israeli skies of the Mirage, F-35 and Eurofighters, the unexpected presence in the place, to observe the maneuvers, of none other than the head of the United Arab Emirates Air Force drew attention. (UAE), Major General Ibrahim Nasser Muhammed al-Alawi.

The UAE, like Saudi Arabia and many other Arab countries, view with great concern – perhaps not at Israeli levels – the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran.

Suggestively, shortly before the Vienna talks on Wednesday last week, the head of Tehran’s nuclear negotiators, Ali Bagheri Kani, met in Dubai with senior Emirati officials, probably to defuse a more “friendly” front before clash with international powers in Austria.

Preparing for an Iran nuclear program

A few hours before the start of the talks in Vienna, the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post He said that, in the military environments of Jerusalem, it is not expected that “a war will break out with Iran or its agents, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

In any case, he continued, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to “develop its capacity to carry out a military attack against Iran’s nuclear program if circumstances so require.”