Reuters.- Iran will become the first foreign country to produce a Cuban vaccine for commercial use, local press said on Wednesday, following a cooperation agreement between the two allied countries, which are under heavy sanctions from the United States.

The announcement was made as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in America, with Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Paraguay among the countries with the highest infection rates in the world, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

“#Soberana 02, the world’s first conjugate vaccine against # COVID19 will soon be produced in Iran. It will be marketed in that country as PastuCovac, ”the BioCubaFarma business group said on Twitter.

The director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, Vicente Vérez, pointed out that starting next week, both nations will produce millions of doses of the Cuban Sovereign 02 vaccine.

Cuba said in early July that Soberana 02, of two injections, together with a reinforcement of Soberana Plus, has shown an efficacy of 91.2% after advanced stage clinical tests against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

Vérez pointed out that the vaccine complies with the prevention of infections, the production of antibodies in the cell, and “is effective against mutations of the virus.”

The sanctions that the United States imposes on Havana and Tehran frequently prevent foreign pharmaceutical companies from selling in the two countries, which seek to be self-sufficient.

In addition to Iran, Argentina and Vietnam have said they want to produce Cuban vaccines, while Jamaica and Mexico are among the countries that have expressed interest.

Venezuela signed an agreement to buy 12 million doses of Abdala, the other most advanced vaccine that the population has been immunizing with for months.

Cuba has three other candidate vaccines in the pipeline.

Cuba’s biotechnology sector has a long history in the development of vaccines, producing 80 percent of those used in the country. Cuba is the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

However, the Caribbean island is currently reporting higher rates of infection and deaths from Covid-19 than at any other time in the pandemic, said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne, announcing that more than 7,000 minors and nearly 400 pregnant women they tested positive in the last week.

