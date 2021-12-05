“The residents of Badrud heard a noise and saw a light that showed that an object had just exploded in the sky over the city,” a witness told Irna.

The US and Israel warn of the use of force if diplomacy with Iran does not advance

But Iranian army spokesman General Amir Tarikhani said on state television that there was no cause for concern.

“An hour ago one of the missile systems in the area was tested to assess readiness on the ground, and there is nothing to worry about,” Tarikhani said.

Israel has said several times that it is willing to use all means, including force, to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons capabilities, and Iran conducts periodic exercises to improve defenses around its nuclear facilities.

“To assess the systems in the region, these exercises are carried out in a completely safe environment and in full coordination with the integrated defense network,” the army spokesman said.

Israel has been pushing for world powers to drop talks with Iran on the 2015 nuclear deal, which resumed in Vienna on Monday.

The United States warned on Saturday that it would not allow Iran to “walk slowly” in negotiations over its nuclear program.