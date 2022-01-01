Scientists from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) analyze five species of sea turtles in danger of extinction that inhabit protected areas in the islands of the Gulf of California, in the state of Sinaloa, caused by incidental capture (by fishing for shrimp or scale), pollution in the ocean, the destruction of its habitat by residual discharges or agricultural waste, and climate change, coupled with the appearance of pathogens that cause diseases and their disappearance.

The Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gomez Alvarez has highlighted that the Government of Mexico strengthens environmental education among girls, boys and young people at different school levels in the country to preserve resources and care for the natural environment.

In turn, the general director of the IPN, Arturo Reyes Sandoval, has argued that the Polytechnic trains new generations of scientists and technologists, who, in the future with their ideas and innovations, will help transform Mexico and support those who need it most.

Therefore, the doctor Alan Alfredo Zavala Norzagaray, expert from the Interdisciplinary Research Center for Integral Regional Development (CIIDIR), Sinaloa Unit, of the IPN, and his work team, carry out a monitoring of these individuals who are in danger of extinction, so that, in coordination with inhabitants of the region, their habitat and protected natural resources are preserved.

The northwest of the country has protected natural areas such as the Islands of the Gulf of California (classified as a flora and fauna protection area), of which the entity has 501 islands and islets registered.

The researcher analyzes five species of the reptile that are located in the state: the black and hawksbill turtle lives in the coastal lagoons and feed on macroalgae and sea grasses; the yellow, lute and olive ridley, inhabit the Sinaloan coast, eat jellyfish. Likewise, there are two olive ridley turtle sanctuaries located on the Ceuta and El Verde Camacho beaches, a region characterized by its agricultural, aquaculture and fishing production.

Dr. Zavala Norzagaray explained that the consumption of sea turtle meat carries risks to human health because there is the presence of bacteria that cause diarrheal outbreaks, contaminants such as heavy metals in tissues and blood such as cadmium, arsenic (precursors of cancer) , copper or zinc, among others, which at very high levels can be toxic.

To carry out the research, it collaborates with different experts such as the Universidad Michoacana, who placed satellite transmitters to know the migratory movements of the turtles after nesting; They take samples of tissue, blood for analysis of contaminants, as well as skin for the analysis of stable isotopes (chemical elements) to know their places of feeding.

The olive ridley turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) is the most abundant in the Pacific mexispout. In the summer there is more nesting, later it goes to the Pacific area (where it dodges the threats of the sea, fishing or marine pollution), and when they come out to spawn they find the destruction of their habitat, residual discharges, waste agriculture, climate change, as well as the presence of pathogens that cause disease.

Currently, his analysis focuses on the reserve of the Gulf of California Islands (in the flora and fauna protection area), in the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Sonora, (Isla Espíritu Santo, Farallón, Macapule, San Ignacio, Tiburon, San Pedro Mártir, among others), as well as the Archipelago of the Marías Islands and Michoacán (Colola beach).

DZ