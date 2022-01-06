How does ‘Eyes On’ work?

Jessica Esmeralda Rangel Acosta and José Martín Enríquez Rodríguez, developers of this project that allowed them to qualify as Telematics engineers, explained that when users perceive that they are at risk and do not have access to a cell phone, when they press the button on the tracker device, that they can carry hidden among their belongings, their trusted contacts will receive the activation alert.

The only one of its kind, with this technological tool, the user’s displacement for five hours can be displayed on a map using a tracking device and a PWA (Progressive Web App) application, to which can be accessed from any device with an internet connection.

The electronic device sends the user’s location every five seconds and, from the interface, trusted contacts can follow the woman’s trajectory. The alert will remain active until the battery of the tracker device runs out or the user herself deactivates it by entering a PIN in her application or one of the trusted contacts reports that she is safe.