The National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) will return to face-to-face classes from January 31 of next year, for the 2022-2 semester, announced its CEO, Arturo Reyes Sandoval.

Reyes Sandoval reported that Teachers, support staff and assistance to Education will resume face-to-face activities on January 4, 2022, For this reason, in the next few days, the IPN Administration Secretariat will issue a circular with the details of the return.

He explained that in the first weeks of January, the Academic, Research and Postgraduate secretariats will hold meetings with the directors of the academic units and the heads of the postgraduate sections, to define the details of the return.

Also, pIt stated that the 2021-2022 School Cycle began with an enrollment of 221,047 students distributed in the three educational levels, as well as in the continuing education and language programs offered by the Institute.

In this sense, the manager highlighted that compared to the enrollment of the previous cycle there was a global increase of 4.35 percent, that is, 9,208 more students.

“This year, despite the complications of the pandemic, 33,793 female and male students graduated (upper secondary, higher and postgraduate levels) who graduated satisfactorily and which, with respect to 2020, represented an increase of 7.3%”.

