iPhones will open room doors

In June 2021, during the Worldwide Developers Conference Apple, the Cupertino company said that investigations were advanced so that iPhones could be used as keys to homes, offices and even hotel rooms. The latter, linked to the Apple Wallet.

The announcement, six months later, is a reality (at least in part). Apple announced that the Hyatt hotel chain is the first partner to join this new technological advance.

As Hyatt and Apple announced, the hotel chain will develop the necessary support in its rooms so that its guests can enter with digital keys installed in the iPhone and linked to the Apple Wallet.

The pilot test will begin in six hotels of the chain that are located in the United States, but the idea is to extend the development to the whole world, including the Latin American countries where Hyatt is present.

The initial six hotels are Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Hyatt House Chicago, Hyatt House Dallas, Hyatt Place Fremont, and Hyatt Regency Long Beach, all in the United States.

How the digital key works to open Hyatt hotel rooms with your Apple iPhone

The system will use two app. The first is “World of Hyatt.” Once a reservation has been made through that app, a message will appear that will give the possibility of adding the hotel key of the rented room to the Apple Wallet.

Although users will be able to add the digital key to the rooms in the hotels they have reserved, the opening will not be unlocked until the date and check-in is completed.

One more piece of information: digital keys will not only be enabled on iPhones, but they can also be added to paired Apple Watch devices.

As far as marketing is concerned, it is a great initiative to improve the customer experience, since with the same ease it will be possible, for example, to buy a ticket or a virtual pass for certain events and then enter without major formalities than having paid with the Apple Wallet.